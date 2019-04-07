Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. IceMen

WHO: Orlando Solar Bears vs. Jacksonville Icemen

VENUE: ARS.com Rink at Amway Center, Orlando, Fla.

DATE: Sunday, April 7 at 3 p.m.

WATCH: ECHL.TV

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

PROMOTIONS:

Fan Appreciation Game - The Solar Bears host their final home game of the regular season. The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a 2018-19 Solar Bears team photo, surprise giveaways will take place during the game, and following the match the team will host its Shirts off the Backs ceremony.

FAIRWINDS Solar Bears Sunday - FAIRWINDS members can score a pair of free tickets to today's game when they show their FAIRWINDS debit/credit card and photo ID at the Amway Center box office - visit fairwinds.org/solarbears for more info.

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (40-25-5-1) conclude their 12-game regular season series against the Jacksonville Icemen (36-31-2-2). Orlando leads the regular season series with the Icemen with a 9-2-0-0 record.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: The outcome of today's game, along with Atlanta vs. South Carolina at 7:05 p.m., will determine Orlando's opponent in the South Division Semifinals. The Solar Bears playoff opponent will be settled under the following scenarios:

Jacksonville - If Jacksonville earns at least a point today -OR- Atlanta defeats South Carolina in regulation -OR- South Carolina wins in a shootout.

South Carolina - If South Carolina wins in regulation or overtime -AND- the Icemen fail to record a point.

SOLAR BEARS SURGING AT HOME HEADING INTO PLAYOFFS: Beginning with Orlando's 4-1 win over the South Carolina Stingrays on Jan. 6, the Solar Bears have gone 12-3-1-1 (.765) on Amway Center ice over its last 17 home games. Orlando's win percentage represents the second-largest improvement of any team's home ice fortunes in the league following Jan. 6.

ARCHAMBAULT RETURNS: Olivier Archambault will make his return to the lineup for the first time since March 17. The forward has produced at nearly a point-per-game clip in his ECHL career, with 145 points (71g-74a) in 146 games.

MONFREDO CLOSING IN ON MILESTONE: After earning his 50th point with the Solar Bears on Friday, defenseman Mike Monfredo only needs two more assists for 150 in his professional career.

FOGET TWO AWAY FROM 50: With 48 points (20g-28a) in 65 games for the Solar Bears since his acquisition on Oct. 17, Mathieu Foget is only two points away from becoming the second rookie in Solar Bears history to record 50 points in a single season. Should Foget reach the 50-point mark, he will join T.J. Foster's (2015-16; 54 points) as the only two rookies to do so in team history. Foget also set a new Solar Bears record on Friday with his fourth shorthanded goal of the season.

Home Ice Clinched for Opening Round of Playoffs:

The Solar Bears have clinched home ice advantage for the first round of the 2019 Playoffs, presented by XYMOPrint. Although the Solar Bears' opponent in the opening round still has yet to be determined, Orlando will host Game 1 of the South Division Semifinals on Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m. and Game 2 on Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets are now on sale for both games, to purchase visit ticketmaster.com or the Amway Center box office to get your tickets today!

2019-20 Season Ticket Memberships on Sale Now:

Upgrade to Solar Status and become a Season Ticket Member today. Season ticket memberships for the 2019-20 season are now on sale and start as little as $270.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to have local digital printing experts XYMOPrint as the presenting sponsor of the 2018-19 season. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

