Tulsa Falls to Wichita in Regular Season Finale

April 7, 2019





TULSA, OK - Having already clinched the Mountain Division title entering Sunday's regular season finale, the Tulsa Oilers (42-24-6) suffered a 5-2 loss to the Wichita Thunder (29-31-12) at the BOK Center.

Wichita jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead on just five shots, as Ralph Cuddemi scored 4:05 into the game, followed by goals from Corey Kalk and Jason Salvaggio just 36 seconds apart midway through the opening period.

Ryan Van Stralen added to the Thunder lead 6:20 into the second period with a wrist shot off the post that clanked into the net to make it 4-0. The Oilers spoiled the shutout bid of Stuart Skinner when Alex Dostie scored his fourth goal in five games with a goal from the left circle that beat the Wichita goaltender with 22 seconds left in the middle stanza.

Rookie defenseman John Teets made it 4-2 with a shot from the point that made it through a screen and into the net for his first professional goal five minutes into the third. Skinner stopped 40 of 42 in the game and prevented the Oilers from crawling back any closer. Steven Iacobellis scored a late insurance goal to make it 5-2, as Evan Fitzpatrick suffered the loss with 22 saves on 27 shots.

The Oilers face the Kansas City Mavericks in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, starting with Game 1 of a best-of-seven series Thursday at 7:05pm at the BOK Center. A full schedule of the series will be released Monday.

