ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

April 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #953, Allen at Wichita, on April 6.

Wichita's Dillon Donnelly and Jared Wilson have been suspended for five games and Ian Edmondson has been suspended for six games.

Donnelly and Wilson are suspended for fighting after the conclusion of the game and Edmondson is suspended for leaving the bench to join an altercation and for fighting after the conclusion of the game.

All three players will miss Wichita's game at Tulsa today (April 7). Donnelly and Wilson will also miss the next four regular-season games for which they are on an active ECHL roster and Edmondson will also miss the next five regular-season games for which he is on an active ECHL roster.

Allen's Josh Atkinson has been suspended for six games, Lukas Hafner has been suspended for five games and Curt Gogol and David Makowski have been both suspended indefinitely.

Atkinson is suspended for leaving the bench to join an altercation and for fighting after the conclusion of the game and Hafner is suspended for fighting after the conclusion of the game. Gogol is suspended for his spearing match penalty at 19:55 of the third period and for his actions following the game while Makowski is suspended for leaving the bench to join an altercation.

Atkinson will miss the next six regular-season games for which is on an active ECHL roster and Hafner will miss the next five games for which he is on an active ECHL roster. Gogol's and Makowski's suspension lengths will be announced at a later date.

Each of the players has also been fined an undisclosed amount.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

