Predators Prospect Inks Deal with Atlanta
April 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Sunday that they have signed defenseman Adam Smith.
Smith, 22, recently finished his collegiate career at Bowling Green State University. The former Nashville Predators draft pick posted 18 points (6g, 12a) in 118 games with BGSU. The stay-at-home defender set career highs in goals (3) and points (6) this season, his senior year with the Falcons. The Sharon, ON native with make his pro debut wearing number #24 for the Gladiators today in their crucial winner-take-all matchup with the Stingrays for a playoff spot.
The 2018-19 regular season concludes at the Infinite Energy Arena TODAY April 7th, against the South Carolina Stingrays at the RESCHEDULED START TIME OF 7:05PM. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.
The Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth - where parking is always free. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for affordable and family-friendly sports entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the top "Things To Do" in the Atlanta area and across the North Georgia region.
