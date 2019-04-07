Predators Prospect Inks Deal with Atlanta

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Sunday that they have signed defenseman Adam Smith.

Smith, 22, recently finished his collegiate career at Bowling Green State University. The former Nashville Predators draft pick posted 18 points (6g, 12a) in 118 games with BGSU. The stay-at-home defender set career highs in goals (3) and points (6) this season, his senior year with the Falcons. The Sharon, ON native with make his pro debut wearing number #24 for the Gladiators today in their crucial winner-take-all matchup with the Stingrays for a playoff spot.

