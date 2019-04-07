Beast Close out Regular Season with Loss, Begin Gearing up for Playoffs

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Jake Paterson made 32 saves but the Brampton Beast were defeated 3-0 at the hands of the Toledo Walleye Sunday afternoon.

The Brampton Beast welcomed the Toledo Walleye to the CAA Centre for the final game of the 2018-19 ECHL regular season.

The Beast clinched their playoff spot on Saturday evening, after defeating the aforementioned Walleye by a score of 6-3.

The Walleye opened the scoring with a power play goal from Ben Danford. The shot from the point found twine behind Jake Paterson at 12:11

The first period ended with the Beast trailing 1-0 and down in shots by a count of 16-10.

The second period proved to be a goaltending duel, as Paterson and Toledo's Trevor Gorsuch put on a show.

Neither team was able to solve the netminders, so the 1-0 Walleye score would be carried over into the second intermission. Shots after two were 28-22, in favour of Toledo.

The third period saw the Walleye add to their lead with a goal by forward David Pope.

The forward took advantage of a Beast defensive zone turnover and made it 2-0 Toledo at 10:56. It was still a close game the rest of the way, so Paterson was pulled and headed towards the bench in favour of the extra attacker.

That gave the Walleye the opportunity to fire at the empty net and the team out of Ohio did just that and iced the game with a goal at 19:45 from Chris Crane.

Paterson finished with 32 saves on 34 shots. Gorsuch made 27 saves and recorded the shutout.

The Beast finished the season with a record of 36-29-5-2. They will meet the Newfoundland Growlers this coming Friday for game number one of the seven game series.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Danford (TOL) 2) Paterson (BRA) 1) Gorsuch (TOL) The Beast finished the contest zero-for two on the power play. Toledo went one-for-two. The Beast are in the playoffs and will open their seven game series against the Newfoundland Growlers on Friday evening.

