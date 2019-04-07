Tulsa Oilers Clinch First Division Title in 43 Years

TULSA, OK - Following a pair of wins this weekend against Kalamazoo and an Idaho overtime loss Saturday at Utah, the Tulsa Oilers (42-23-6) have clinched the Mountain Division heading into the playoffs. This is the first division championship for Tulsa since the 1975-76 season, when the Oilers won the regular season and playoff championship in the six-team Central Hockey League.

The Oilers lead the Steelheads by two points entering the regular season finale, and Tulsa holds the first tiebreaker (regulation plus overtime wins). Tulsa will face the Kansas City Mavericks in a best-of-seven series in the opening round, starting next week, with a full schedule to be announced soon.

The Oilers wrap up the regular season Sunday at 4:05pm against the Wichita Thunder in the StoneWolf Casino Cup rivalry. Following the game, fans can skate with the players on the ice.

