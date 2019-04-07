Schedule for Division Semifinals of 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs Presented by SmileDirectClub
April 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the schedule for the Division Semifinals in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub.
All series in the Kelly Cup Playoffs are best-of-seven series.
North Division Semifinals
#1 Newfound Growlers (43-21-8) vs. #4 Brampton Beast (36-29-7)
Game 1 - Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. NT at Newfoundland
Game 2 - Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m. NT at Newfoundland
Game 3 - Tuesday, April 16 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Brampton
Game 4 - Thursday, April 18 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Brampton
Game 5 - Saturday, April 20 at 4 p.m. ET at Brampton (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Tuesday, April 23 at 7 p.m. NT at Newfoundland (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m. NT at Newfoundland (If Necessary)
#2 Adirondack Thunder (37-26-9) vs. #3 Manchester Monarchs (39-29-4)
Game 1 - Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. ET at Adirondack
Game 2 - Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m. ET at Adirondack
Game 3 - Wednesday, April 17 at 7 p.m. ET at Manchester
Game 4 - Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. ET at Manchester
Game 5 - Saturday, April 20 at 6 p.m. ET at Manchester (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Tuesday, April 23 at 7 p.m. ET at Adirondack (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET at Adirondack (If Necessary)
South Division Semifinals
#1 Florida Everblades (50-16-6) vs. #4 Jacksonville Icemen (36-32-4)
Game 1 - Thursday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida
Game 2 - Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m. ET at Florida
Game 3 - Thursday, April 18 at 7 p.m. ET at Jacksonville
Game 4 - Friday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Jacksonville
Game 5 - Saturday, April 20 at 7 p.m. ET at Jacksonville (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Monday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Wednesday, April 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Florida (If Necessary)
#2 Orlando Solar Bears (41-25-6) vs. #3 South Carolina Stingrays (35-31-6)
Game 1 - Wednesday, April 10 at 7 p.m. ET at Orlando
Game 2 - Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. ET at Orlando
Game 3 - Wednesday, April 17 at 7:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina
Game 4 - Friday, April 19 at 7:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina
Game 5 - Saturday, April 20 at 7:05 p.m. ET at South Carolina (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Monday, April 22 at 7 p.m. ET at Orlando (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m. ET at Orlando (If Necessary)
Central Division Semifinals
#1 Cincinnati Cyclones (51-13-8) vs. #4 Kalamazoo Wings (36-31-5)
Game 1 - Friday, April 12 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati
Game 2 - Saturday, April 13 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati
Game 3 - Wednesday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kalamazoo
Game 4 - Friday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kalamazoo
Game 5 - Saturday, April 20 at 7 p.m. ET at Kalamazoo (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Tuesday, April 23 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Wednesday, April 24 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati (If Necessary)
#2 Toledo Walleye (40-23-9) vs. #3 Fort Wayne Komets (36-26-10)
Game 1 - Friday, April 12 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Toledo
Game 2 - Saturday, April 13 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Toledo
Game 3 - Wednesday, April 17 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne
Game 4 - Friday, April 19 at 8:05 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne
Game 5 - Saturday, April 20 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Toledo (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Tuesday, April 23 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Wednesday, April 24 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Toledo (If Necessary)
Mountain Division Semifinals
#1 Tulsa Oilers (42-24-6) vs. #4 Kansas City Mavericks (36-30-6)
Game 1 - Thursday, April 11 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Tulsa
Game 2 - Sunday, April 14 at 4:05 p.m. CT at Tulsa
Game 3 - Wednesday, April 17 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City
Game 4 - Friday, April 19 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City
Game 5 - Saturday, April 20 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Tuesday, April 23 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Tulsa (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Wednesday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Tulsa (If Necessary)
#2 Idaho Steelheads (41-25-6) vs. #3 Utah Grizzlies (37-26-9)
Game 1 - Friday, April 12 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho
Game 2 - Saturday, April 13 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho
Game 3 - Wednesday, April 17 at 7 p.m. MT at Utah
Game 4 - Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. MT at Utah
Game 5 - Saturday, April 20 at 7 p.m. MT at Utah (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Monday, April 22 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Tuesday, April 23 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (If Necessary)
