Monarchs Announce First Round Schedule for Kelly Cup Playoffs

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings, have announced the schedule for the North Division Semi-Final of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Monarchs will face the Adirondack Thunder in the first round, beginning on April 12.

The seven-game series will be played in a 2-3-2 format, with the first two games to be held at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, N.Y. on Friday, April 12 (7 p.m.) and Saturday, April 13 (7 p.m.). The series will then shift to SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H. for three games, before returning to Glens Falls for the final two games, if necessary. This is the fourth straight season the Monarchs and the Thunder have met each other in the playoffs.

The complete schedule for the North Division Semi-Finals can be found below:

Game 1: Friday, April 12 at 7:00pm @ Cool Insuring Arena

Game 2: Saturday, April 13 at 7:00pm @ Cool Insuring Arena

Game 3: Wednesday, April 17 at 7:00pm @ SNHU Arena

Game 4: Friday, April 19 at 7:00pm @ SNHU Arena

Game 5: Saturday, April 20 at 6:00pm @ SNHU Arena - If Necessary

Game 6: Tuesday, April 23 at 7:00pm @ Cool Insuring Arena - If Necessary

Game 7: Wednesday, April 24 at 7:00pm @ Cool Insuring Arena - If Necessary

