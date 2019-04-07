Monarchs Announce First Round Schedule for Kelly Cup Playoffs
April 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Manchester Monarchs News Release
MANCHESTER, N.H. - The Manchester Monarchs, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings, have announced the schedule for the North Division Semi-Final of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Monarchs will face the Adirondack Thunder in the first round, beginning on April 12.
The seven-game series will be played in a 2-3-2 format, with the first two games to be held at the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, N.Y. on Friday, April 12 (7 p.m.) and Saturday, April 13 (7 p.m.). The series will then shift to SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H. for three games, before returning to Glens Falls for the final two games, if necessary. This is the fourth straight season the Monarchs and the Thunder have met each other in the playoffs.
The complete schedule for the North Division Semi-Finals can be found below:
Game 1: Friday, April 12 at 7:00pm @ Cool Insuring Arena
Game 2: Saturday, April 13 at 7:00pm @ Cool Insuring Arena
Game 3: Wednesday, April 17 at 7:00pm @ SNHU Arena
Game 4: Friday, April 19 at 7:00pm @ SNHU Arena
Game 5: Saturday, April 20 at 6:00pm @ SNHU Arena - If Necessary
Game 6: Tuesday, April 23 at 7:00pm @ Cool Insuring Arena - If Necessary
Game 7: Wednesday, April 24 at 7:00pm @ Cool Insuring Arena - If Necessary
Tickets to see your Monarchs back in the playoffs for the 17th time in 18 years can be purchased HERE, for as low as $6. Contact the Monarchs front office for Pay as We Play playoff tickets, at 603-626-7825. For media availability, please contact Parker Wheeler at pwheeler@manchestermonarchs.com.
Monarchs Announce First Round Schedule for Kelly Cup Playoffs
