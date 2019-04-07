Growlers Conclude Regular Season with a Shootout Loss to Maine
April 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Growlers regular season schedule concluded Sunday evening with a gritty 4-3 shootout loss to the Maine Mariners.
It was a tough start for the Growlers as Maine opened the game with 3 straight goals. Ty Ronning would put 2 goals past Growlers goalie Michael Gartieg and Taylor Cammarata added the other Mariners marker.
The Growlers started the second period down 3-0 but soon began the comeback, they went on to score three straight goals of their own to force overtime. Scott Pooley scored first goal for the Growlers, netting his team high 31st goal of the season. Zach O'Brien and defenceman Evan Neugold added the other tallies for club from Newfoundland.
Overtime settled nothing and the game flowed into a shootout where Mariners Greg Chase and Wade Murphy sealed the victory for the hockey club from Maine. The Growlers did not score in the shootout.
Quick Hits
Scott Pooley scored his 31st goal, cementing his place as the Growlers top goal scorer for their Inaugural season.
The Growlers finish the season with a North Division leading record of 43-21-4-4.
Zach O'Brien had a goal and 2 assists in the loss but was held off the three-star listing.
The three stars were 3 - C. Nell (MNE), 2 - T. Ronning (MNE) and 1 -W. Murphy (MNE)
What's Next?
The Newfoundland Growlers head into the Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by Smile Direct Club, as they take on the Brampton Beast in Round One. Game one and two are set for Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13th at Mile One Centre. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Mile One Centre Box Office, by phone at 576-7657 or online at mileonecentre.com.
