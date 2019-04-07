ECHL Transactions - April 7

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 7th, 2019:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Wheeling:

Jack MacNee, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents as per ECHL Playing Rule 73(f)):

Adirondack:

Nikolas Olsson, F

Orlando:

Mike Robinson, F

Parker AuCoin, F

Jared Freadrich, D

Toledo:

Jeff Lerg, G

Connor Schmidt, D

Utah:

Josh Henke, F

R.T. Rice, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Kelly Summers, D returned from loan to Belleville

Add Shane Conacher, F activated from reserve

Delete Mike Szmatula, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Adam Smith, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brady Fleurent, F placed on reserve

Add Avery Peterson, F activated from reserve [4/6]

Brampton:

Add Matt Campagna, F activated from reserve

Add Bo Pieper, F activated from reserve

Delete Nathan Todd, F placed on reserve

Delete David Vallorani, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Jamie Schaafsma, F activated from reserve

Add Kevin Gibson, D activated from reserve

Delete Zach Fucale, G placed on reserve

Delete Sean Flanagan, D placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Eric Sweetman, D returned from loan to Grand Rapids

Add James Phelan, F activated from reserve

Delete Tony Calderone, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Eric Messer, G added as EBUG [4/6]

Delete Ivan Kulbakov, G recalled by Utica [4/6 ]

Maine:

Add Richie Boyd, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Wade Murphy, F activated from reserve

Add Ryan Ferrill, F activated from reserve

Delete Dillan Fox, F placed on reserve

Delete Zeb Knutson, F placed on reserve

Delete Johnny Coughlin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/7)

Newfoundland:

Add Marcus Power, F activated from reserve

Add Josh Kestner, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Bradley, F placed on reserve

Delete Cory Dunn, D placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Cody Donaghey, D assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Add Michael Brodzinski, D assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Add Olivier Archambault, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Troy Bourke, F activated from reserve

Delete Jackson Playfair, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add A.J. Jenks, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Chris Crane, F activated from reserve

Add Justin Kea, F activated from reserve

Add Paolo Battisti, G added as EBUG

Delete Greg Wolfe, F placed on reserve

Delete Shane Berschbach, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Bobby Watson, F activated from reserve

Delete Jared Thomas, F placed on reserve

Add Scott Moldenhauer, D assigned by San Diego [4/6]

Add Alex Dostie, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim [4/6]

Delete Bobby Watson, F placed on reserve [4/6]

Delete Ian Keserich, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/3) [4/6]

Utah:

Add R.T. Rice, F activated from Injured Reserve

Wheeling:

Add Aaron Titcomb, D activated from reserve

Add Jordan Neamonitis, G added as EBUG

Delete Jordan Ruby, G suspended by team, removed from active roster

Worcester:

Add Ryan Hubbard, G added as EBUG

Add Matt Gaudreau, F activated from reserve

Delete Bo Brauer, F placed on reserve

