ECHL Transactions - April 7
April 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, April 7th, 2019:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Wheeling:
Jack MacNee, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents as per ECHL Playing Rule 73(f)):
Adirondack:
Nikolas Olsson, F
Orlando:
Mike Robinson, F
Parker AuCoin, F
Jared Freadrich, D
Toledo:
Jeff Lerg, G
Connor Schmidt, D
Utah:
Josh Henke, F
R.T. Rice, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Kelly Summers, D returned from loan to Belleville
Add Shane Conacher, F activated from reserve
Delete Mike Szmatula, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Adam Smith, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brady Fleurent, F placed on reserve
Add Avery Peterson, F activated from reserve [4/6]
Brampton:
Add Matt Campagna, F activated from reserve
Add Bo Pieper, F activated from reserve
Delete Nathan Todd, F placed on reserve
Delete David Vallorani, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Jamie Schaafsma, F activated from reserve
Add Kevin Gibson, D activated from reserve
Delete Zach Fucale, G placed on reserve
Delete Sean Flanagan, D placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Eric Sweetman, D returned from loan to Grand Rapids
Add James Phelan, F activated from reserve
Delete Tony Calderone, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Eric Messer, G added as EBUG [4/6]
Delete Ivan Kulbakov, G recalled by Utica [4/6 ]
Maine:
Add Richie Boyd, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Wade Murphy, F activated from reserve
Add Ryan Ferrill, F activated from reserve
Delete Dillan Fox, F placed on reserve
Delete Zeb Knutson, F placed on reserve
Delete Johnny Coughlin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/7)
Newfoundland:
Add Marcus Power, F activated from reserve
Add Josh Kestner, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Bradley, F placed on reserve
Delete Cory Dunn, D placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Cody Donaghey, D assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Add Michael Brodzinski, D assigned from San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Add Olivier Archambault, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Troy Bourke, F activated from reserve
Delete Jackson Playfair, F placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add A.J. Jenks, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Chris Crane, F activated from reserve
Add Justin Kea, F activated from reserve
Add Paolo Battisti, G added as EBUG
Delete Greg Wolfe, F placed on reserve
Delete Shane Berschbach, F placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Bobby Watson, F activated from reserve
Delete Jared Thomas, F placed on reserve
Add Scott Moldenhauer, D assigned by San Diego [4/6]
Add Alex Dostie, F assigned from San Diego by Anaheim [4/6]
Delete Bobby Watson, F placed on reserve [4/6]
Delete Ian Keserich, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/3) [4/6]
Utah:
Add R.T. Rice, F activated from Injured Reserve
Wheeling:
Add Aaron Titcomb, D activated from reserve
Add Jordan Neamonitis, G added as EBUG
Delete Jordan Ruby, G suspended by team, removed from active roster
Worcester:
Add Ryan Hubbard, G added as EBUG
Add Matt Gaudreau, F activated from reserve
Delete Bo Brauer, F placed on reserve
