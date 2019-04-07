Grizzlies End Regular Season with 7-4 Win

West Valley City, Utah - In a preview of a first round playoff series, the Utah Grizzlies got 2 goals from Taylor Richart and Ty Lewis had 1 goal and 3 assists in a 7-4 win over the Idaho Steelheads on Sunday afternoon at Maverik Center.

Idaho led 1-0 as Spencer Naas scored a shorthanded goal 3:31 into the game. Idaho went 2 for 5 on the power play to go along with the shorthanded goal. Idaho led 1-0 after 1 period as they outshot Utah 15 to 4.

Utah scored 4 goals in the second period, including 3 power play goals. Ty Lewis, Jack Walker and Taylor Richart had the power play goals while Josh Dickinson added a 5 on 5 goal. Idaho scored 3 goals in the second period and the score was 4-4 after 2 periods.

Taylor Richart gave Utah a 5-4 lead 18 seconds into the second period as he scored his 2nd of the game. Richart and Teigan Zahn were the only Grizzlies skaters to appear in all 72 regular season games. Utah also got 3rd period goals from Gabriel Verpaelst and Mitch Maxwell to win 7-4.

The Grizzlies were wearing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle specialty jersey's as part of a league wide campaign. $14,750 were raised in a postgame live auction at Maverik Center.

A crowd of 5204 were at Maverik Center for the game. 9345 was the attendance on April 6th as the Grizzlies won 3-2 in overtime. In total 14,549 were in attendance for Fan Appreciation Weekend.

Austin Carroll had 3 assists for the Grizzlies and Caleb Herbert had 2 assists as Utah ended the regular season with a record of 37-26-4-5 and 83 standings points, while Idaho finished the season with a record of 41-25-4-2 and 88 standings points.

It's Utah vs Idaho in the first round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub. Game 1 is on April 12th at Centurylink Arena in Boise. 7:10 pm face-off.

3 stars of the game

1. Taylor Richart (Utah) - 2 goals.

2. Ty Lewis (Utah) - 1 goal, 3 assists.

3. Jack Walker (Utah) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

Grizzlies notes: Caleb Herbert was named first team all ECHL. He ended the regular season with 32 goals and 39 assists for 71 points. 10 Grizzlies skaters ended the season with double digit goal totals. Ty Lewis had 5 goals and 8 assists in 7 games for Utah since coming over from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

