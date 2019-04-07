Grizzlies Win 3-2 in Overtime

West Valley City, Utah - Caleb Herbert wins the game in overtime as the Utah Grizzlies overcame a 2-0 deficit in the third period to win 3-2 over the Idaho Steelheads at Maverik Center on Fan Appreciation Weekend.

Ty Lewis played great in his home debut for the Grizzlies. Lewis scored 2 goals and 1 assist.

Idaho took a 2-0 lead in the second period on deflection goals by Elgin Pearce and Kyle Schempp. Idaho got 2 assists from Kale Kessy. Idaho was 1 for 4 on the power play.

Utah got on the board as Lewis got a great centering pass from Teigan Zahn 3:07 into the third period. The Grizzlies tied up the game as Lewis got his 2nd of the night with Jake Marchment and Josh Dickinson getting the assists. Dickinson ended the game with 2 assists in his first game back after a stint with the AHL's Colorado Eagles. He has 21 assists in 30 games for Utah.

In overtime it didn't take long for Caleb Herbert to make his presence felt. Herbert won the game 1:06 into the extra session. Herbert was named first team all ECHL on Thursday and 2 days later he scored his 32nd goal of the season. It was his 7th game winning goal of the season.

The Grizzlies have clinched the 3 seed in the Mountain Division. Utah has also ensured themselves of facing Idaho in the first round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub. Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com.

First round playoff schedule

Game 1 - April 12th - Utah at Idaho. 7:00 pm.

Game 2 - April 13th - Utah at Idaho. 7:00 pm.

Game 3 - April 17th - Idaho at Utah. 7:00 pm.

Game 4 - April 19th - Idaho at Utah. 7:00 pm.

Game 5 - April 20th - Idaho at Utah. 7:00 pm. (If necessary)

Game 6 - TBD. Utah at Idaho. (If necessary).

Game 7 - TBD. Utah at Idaho. (If necessary).

