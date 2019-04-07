Season Ends with a 4-1 Loss to Wichita

Wichita, KS- The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, dropped a 4-1 decision to the Wichita Thunder at the INTRUST bank arena on Saturday night.

The first period would be a goaltender battle between Lukas Hafner and Stuart Skinner, until Spencer Asuchak would find the back of the net at the 7:52 mark of the first period to put Allen up 1-0. Braylon Shmyr and Dante Salituro had the assists.

Wichita would tally one early in the second period, as Stefan Fournier would score his first goal on the night at the 1:35 mark of the second period. The Americans had many scoring opportunities, but the strong Wichita defense would not allow the Americans to net one in the second.

In the final frame Wichita would tally three goals. Stefan Fournier would score his second and third goals on the night completing a natural hat trick. The Americans would not have an answer to the four straight goals by the Thunder.

Things got heated at the end of the game as several fights broke out and both benches would clear. By the time the dust settled, there were a combined 197 penalty minutes handed out.

Spencer Asuchak has become an iron man for his second time in his six years with Allen, playing in all 72 games.

For the first time in the Americans ten-year history, the club failed to qualify for the postseason.

Three Stars:

1. WIC - S. Fournier

2. WIC - S. Skinner

3. WIC - L. Bauer

