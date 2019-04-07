Thunder Closes 2018-19 with Win at Tulsa

April 7, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release





Tulsa, OK - Five different players found the back of the net as Wichita closed out the 2018-19 campaign with a 5-2 win against Tulsa on Sunday afternoon at the BOK Center.

Ryan Van Stralen, Ralph Cuddemi, Corey Kalk, Jason Salvaggio and Steven Iacobellis each found the back of the net and Stuart Skinner wins his third-straight start.

Head Coach Malcolm Cameron earns his 400th win as an ECHL Coach with the victory.

Wichita got off to a hot start, scoring three times in the opening frame. Cuddemi received a terrific pass from Quentin Shore at 4:05 and buried a backhand to make it 1-0. At 10:37, Colin Larkin fired a sharp angle shot that Kalk got a piece of and increased the lead to 2-0. Just 36 later, Salvaggio added another with a wrist shot off the rush to make it 3-0.

In the second, Stralen added to the lead as he caught a pass from Cuddemi through the slot and beat Fitzpatrick to make it 4-0. Alex Dostie cut the lead to 4-1 with his fourth of the year at 19:38 to make it 4-1.

John Teets cut the lead to two with his first as a pro at 5:00 of the third to make it 4-2. He fired a long shot from the blue line through traffic that got through Stuart Skinner. The Oilers pressed and unloaded 14 shots on net, but Wichita smothered any type of comeback bid. Iacobellis collected a pass in the slot at 17:15 and wired one past Fitzpatrick's glove to make it 5-2.

Cuddemi, Salvaggio and Iacobellis each finished with a goal and an assist. Kalk closes the weekend with five points in three games. Skinner stopped 40 of 42 shots to grab his 15th win of the season.

Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are on sale now. Get your seats for just $15 per month. All it takes is a $1 deposit per seat to reserve yours today. To learn more, click here or contact a Thunder representative at the office today!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.