Thunder Announce Details Behind this Weekend's Pucks for Paws Game

March 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release





GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced this afternoon details behind the second annual "Pucks For Paws" game at Cool Insuring Arena this Friday, March 29.

Doors will open Friday evening at 5:00 p.m. for all fans and the festivities start with a pre-game pet expo in Heritage Hall. Steve Caporizzo's Pet Connection will be holding a LIVE broadcast throughout the expo until 6:30 p.m. You can also visit with veterinarian Dr. Jon Nelson of Helping Paws Veterinary Hospital and check out the pets from 11th Hour Rescue and Home for Orphaned Pets Exists (HOPE), two awesome local pet shelters.

New for this year's event, the Adirondack Thunder created their first ever "Pucks For Paws" calendar featuring Thunder players photographed with an assortment of cats and dogs. The calendars will be sold for $20 and can be purchased in Heritage Hall throughout the night or in advance through the ticket link below - all photos come from team photographer Andy Camp!

In the main lobby, the Thunder will have a "donation station" to accept any pet items - food, toys, leashes, towels and all other shelter needs will be graciously accepted! Anyone who makes a donation will receive an official Pucks For Paws magnet!

Everyone's favorite, the intermission Wiener Dog Race, presented by Classy Clip, is back for a second year! We are looking for a few more wiener dogs to round out the race - if you'd like to participate, head to www.bit.ly/adkwiener to register you and your pooch!

Tickets are available for the game at the Adirondack Thunder office, the Upstate Chevy Dealers Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena or online at www.bit.ly/ADKPaws. If purchased through the previous link, a portion of proceeds will be donated to a local animal charity of your choice!

Unfortunately, no outside pets will be allowed into Cool Insuring Arena that have not been pre-approved by the Thunder. With any questions or to be involved with Pucks For Paws, contact Molly Coventry at 518-480-3355 ext. 315 or mcoventry@echlthunder.com.

The Pucks For Paws game on Friday night is the first of two home games, and three overall contests, this week for Adirondack. The Thunder and Maine Mariners will finish the weekend with a home-and-home set beginning Saturday evening in Glens Falls. For the latest Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

