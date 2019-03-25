ECHL Transactions - March 25

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 25, 2019:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Newfoundland:

Adam Dauda, F [3/24]

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Jared Ross, F

Luke Stork, F

Joe Widmar, F

Jacksonville:

Christian Frey, G

Utah:

Will Smith, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Jacksonville:

Add Clay Anderson, D activated from reserve

Delete David Broll, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Drew Melanson, F assigned by Hartford

Delete Greg Chase, F loaned to Hartford

Manchester:

Add Michael Doherty, F returned from loan to Providence

Add Sam Kurker, F returned from loan to Binghamton

Delete Kevin Dufour, F placed on reserve

Delete Brien Diffley, D placed on reserve

Delete Drake Rymsha, F recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles

Newfoundland:

Add Matthew Whittaker, F signed contract, released from ATO [3/24]

Orlando:

Add Connor Ingram, G assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Connor Ingram, G placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Ryan Tesink, F loaned to San Antonio

Delete Stephen Perfetto, F recalled by San Antonio

Utah:

Add Tanner Nagel, F signed contract, released from ATO

Add Duggie Lagrone, D signed ATO, added to active roster

Wheeling:

Add Trevor Yates, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Renars Krastenbergs, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Wichita:

Delete Jakob Stukel, F loaned to Bakersfield

