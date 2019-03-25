ECHL Transactions - March 25
March 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 25, 2019:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Newfoundland:
Adam Dauda, F [3/24]
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Jared Ross, F
Luke Stork, F
Joe Widmar, F
Jacksonville:
Christian Frey, G
Utah:
Will Smith, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Jacksonville:
Add Clay Anderson, D activated from reserve
Delete David Broll, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Drew Melanson, F assigned by Hartford
Delete Greg Chase, F loaned to Hartford
Manchester:
Add Michael Doherty, F returned from loan to Providence
Add Sam Kurker, F returned from loan to Binghamton
Delete Kevin Dufour, F placed on reserve
Delete Brien Diffley, D placed on reserve
Delete Drake Rymsha, F recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles
Newfoundland:
Add Matthew Whittaker, F signed contract, released from ATO [3/24]
Orlando:
Add Connor Ingram, G assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Connor Ingram, G placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Ryan Tesink, F loaned to San Antonio
Delete Stephen Perfetto, F recalled by San Antonio
Utah:
Add Tanner Nagel, F signed contract, released from ATO
Add Duggie Lagrone, D signed ATO, added to active roster
Wheeling:
Add Trevor Yates, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Renars Krastenbergs, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Wichita:
Delete Jakob Stukel, F loaned to Bakersfield
