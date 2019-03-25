Americans Weekly

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, will host Mountain Division opponents Utah and Wichita this weekend. The Americans finished last week with a record of 1-1-0, that included a 6-3 win over Utah on Saturday night.

Last Week's Record: 1-1-0

Overall record: 24-38-4-2 points -54

-- Last Week's Games --

Friday, March 22nd vs. Utah - 5-2 Loss

Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies beat the Allen Americans by a 5-2 score on Friday night in Allen. Joey Ratelle scored two goals for the victorious Grizzlies to earn the games number one star. Dante Salituro and David Makowski had the only Allen goals. CJ Motte stopped 25 of 30 Utah shots in the loss.

Saturday, March 2nd vs. Utah - 6-3 Win

Allen, Texas- The Americans jumped out to a 3-0 first period lead on Saturday night and never looked back. The Americans split the two-game weekend series with a 6-3 win over Utah. Braylon Shmyr scored two goals and added an assist. The Americans and Grizzlies will play the final game of their season series this Friday night.

- This Week's Games -

Friday, March 29th vs. Utah Grizzlies 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

Saturday, March 30th vs. Utah Grizzlies 7:05 pm CST

Location: Allen Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming Mixlr.com, www.allenamericans.com

-- Team Leaders -

Goals -Zach Pochiro (34) (Second in the ECHL)

Assists -Dante Salituro (37)

Points - Zach Pochiro (58)

Power Play Goals - Zach Pochiro (13) - (Tied for 1st in the ECHL)

Power Play Assists - Alex Breton (11)

Shorthanded Goals - Riley Bourbonnais (3)

Shorthanded Assists - Dante Salituro (3)

Game-Winning Goals - Spencer Asuchak (4)

First Goal - Braylon Shmyr (4)

Insurance Goals - Zach Pochiro and Spencer Asuchak (4)

Penalty Minutes - Curt Gogol (219) - (Third in the ECHL)

Plus/Minus - Riley Bourbonnais* and Ben Owen (+2)

Shots on Goal - Zach Pochiro (212)

Save Percentage - CJ Motte (.911)

Goalie Wins - CJ Motte (19)

Goals-Against Average - C.J. Motte (3.23)

*In the AHL

Americans Notes:

- Curt Gogol is third in the league in penalty minutes with 219.

- Dante Salituro has scored in two straight games

- David Makwoski and Dante Salituro are on three-game point streaks.

- Coach Steve Martinson won his 1,002nd game on Saturday.

- Allen is first in the league in penalty minutes with 1,461.

- Allen is averaging 21.49 penalty minutes per game

- Zach Pochiro played in his 100th game in an Americans uniform on Friday.

- C.J. Motte is third in the league with 1,292 saves.

