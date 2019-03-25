Savings, Family Fun and Giveaways this Weekend
March 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
The end of the 2018-19 season is fast approaching, and we've saved our best savings for last! Join us for 2 for $20 on Thursday, our annual Fan Appreciation Night, full of giveaways and prizes on Friday, and the home finale with a team poster giveaway on Sunday.
Thursday, March 28 vs. Jacksonville Icemen (7:00 p.m.) - 2 for $20
Picture this: you and your best buddy, or your significant other, or whoever else! Get two tickets for Thursday's game for just $20! And enjoy $3.00 12 oz beers in the process to make it the best weeknight you've had in a long time. This offer is only available online by clicking right here!
Friday, March 29 vs. Orlando Solar Bears (7:00 p.m.) - Fan Appreciation Night
This night is all about you, the fans! To begin, the first 3,000 fans will receive a mystery gift card thanks to Bojangles', in which the value could be between $1 and $100. Tickets to Friday's game are just $5 if you buy your tickets here! Join us for fun prizes and giveaways all throughout the night to thank you for your support all season long.
Sunday, March 31 vs. Orlando Solar Bears (3:00 p.m.) - Team Poster Giveaway
The regular season finale is the perfect opportunity to have a Sunday with the family. With the purchase of a regularly-priced ticket at the box office, kids 12 and under get in free! The first 3,000 fans will receive an 11x17 team poster, and after the game, join us for a team autograph session.
