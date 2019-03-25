Royals Home Friday and Saturday; Five Games to Go
March 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have started a season-long five-game home stand with points in the first three games (2-0-0-1) and complete it this weekend with contests at Santander Arena Friday vs. Maine and Saturday against Wheeling. The Royals are perched five points behind Maine for the North Division's fourth and final playoff spot with five games to play in the ECHL regular season.
Reading is coming off a 4-1 Sunday win against Worcester. The Royals scored four unanswered goals and Jamie Phillips blocked 28 of 29 shots in his sixth straight Royals start. He is 3-2-0-1 with the Royals (2.75 GAA, .901 sv.%).
Saturday vs. Newfoundland, a crowd of 4,974 watched Berks Catholic student Anthony Myers launch The Anthony Myers Movement. The movement will help raise funds and provide support for those experiencing medical difficulties.
Top-Ten Leaderboard
Chris McCarthy: T-2nd in points (68) | 2nd in assists (50)
Jamie Phillips: T-5th wins (22) | 10th in GAA (2.62)
Team: 2nd fewest PIM/game in league (10.1)
Team: 5th in shots/game (33.2) | 8th in shots against per game (30.2)
Weekly Schedule
Mar. 29 vs. Maine: Santander Arena, 7:00 p.m.
Mar. 30 vs. Wheeling: Santander Arena, 7:00 p.m.
Team Record
29-28-4-6, 68 points, 7th North
Division Standings
Newfoundland - 88 points
Adirondack - 76 points
Manchester - 74 points
Maine - 73 points
Brampton - 72 points
Worcester - 70 points
Reading - 68 points
Weekly Results
Mar. 22 vs. Newfoundland, W, 5-2
Mar. 23 vs. Indy, SOL, 3-2
Mar. 24 vs. Worcester, W, 4-2
Big Storylines
1) We take all the shots
Since Feb. 5, the Royals have attempted a league-best 805 shots on goal, which is tops in the circuit (35 per game). Over that same span, Reading has surrendered an average of 28 shots a contest.
Reading took 44 shots Saturday vs. Newfoundland and tucked 40 on cage Sunday against the Railers. The Royals have out shot foes in 17 of the last 23 games.
2) Two big games vs. Maine
The Royals have two games remaining with the Mariners this season, starting Friday in the home finale at Santander Arena. Reading trails Maine by five points for the fourth seed in the North Division.
Brampton (72 points) is one point behind Maine. The Beast host third-place Manchester (74 points) at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday. If Manchester wins Wednesday, the Royals have the potential to move three points back of Maine for fourth on Friday.
3) Career year update
The following Royals have surpassed single-season highs or are nearing them:
Chris McCarthy: career-high 50 assists and 68 points.
Josh MacDonald: career-high 25 goals, needs two points to hit 52 and match single-season high
Adam Schmidt: career-high 23 goals and 49 points.
Frank DiChiara: career-high in goals (15) and points (40)
Michael Huntebrinker: needs four goals to reach 20 and two points to hit 41, which would match his single-season totals in both categories.
Nick Luukko: career highs in goals (8) and points (29)
Regular season team leaders
Goals: Josh MacDonald (25)
Assists: Chris McCarthy (50)
Points: Chris McCarthy (68)
PIM: Jacob Graves (78)
+/-: Michael Huntebrinker (+12)
Practice schedule
Monday - OFF DAY
Tuesday - OFF DAY
Wednesday - Practice, 11:00 a.m., Santander Arena
Thursday - Practice, 11:00 a.m., Santander Arena
Friday - Game vs. Maine, 7:00 p.m.
Saturday - Game vs. Wheeling, 7:00 p.m.
Sunday - OFF DAY
Monday - TBD
Royals Radio Recon: Final Show Tues., Mar. 26
Live from Jimmy G's Railroad House from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Meet Royals players at Jimmy G's Railroad House, 152 Woodrow Ave., Sinking Spring, PA. Listen on mixlr.com/ReadingRoyals or via the Mixlr App.
Next Home Games
Friday Night Hockey on Mar. 29 vs. Maine at 7:00 p.m.
1) Royals host rival Maine for the final time in the regular season.
2) Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading
3) Meet Royals players after the game at DoubleTree's Cheers! Restaurant (701 Penn St.)
4) Postgame ham shoot on the ice: make the shot, win a ham courtesy of Redner's.
5) Four-for-$48 Family Four Pack: four burgers, four sodas, four tickets. Call Royals office for details 610-898-7825.
Sat., Mar. 30: Autism Awareness Night with player trading card giveaway at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling, pres. by the Austism Society of Berks and Unending Promise
1) Sensory-friendly game, with subdued atmosphere with music and lighting, plus quiet spaces in the arena
2) Player Trading Card set giveaway and postgame team autographs pres. Rieck's Printing
3) Enter for a chance to win a 2017 Toyota Camry, courtesy of AutoRide of Reading
4) Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania will sell girl scout cookies on your way out of the arena postgame
5) Special Austism Awareness jerseys
6) Four-for-$48 Family Four Pack: four burgers, four sodas, four tickets. Call Royals office for details 610-898-7825.
