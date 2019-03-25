Thunder Weekly, March 25th

Wichita, KS - Wichita returned home for the first time in 23 days this past weekend. Take a look back at how the team fared in this edition of Thunder Weekly.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Saturday, March 23rd

Tulsa at Wichita, 6-5 L

Sunday, March 24th

Tulsa at Wichita, 6-5 L (OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, March 27th

Utah at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Friday, March 29th

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

Saturday, March 30th

Wichita at Allen, 7:05 p.m., online stream at wichitathunder.com, The Sin Bin app on your smartphone.

WICHITA

HOME: 14-13-3-1

AWAY: 10-17-5-2

OVERALL: 24-30-8-3

Last 10: 3-5-2-0

Streak: 0-2-2-0

Rank: 6th, Mountain Division, 59 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Steven Iacobellis, 20

Assists: Steven Iacobellis, 40

Points: Steven Iacobellis, 60

+/-: Jakob Stukel, +5

PIM: Pierre-Cedric Labrie, 180

LAST WEEK - Wichita returned home for the first time in nearly a month to host the Tulsa Oilers this past weekend. On Friday, Wichita took a 2-0 lead, but failed to hold onto it and fell by the final of 6-5. The Oilers followed that up with a 6-5 overtime win against the Thunder on Sunday afternoon.

EASY MAC - Mark MacMillan finished with a season-high four points on Sunday afternoon, scoring twice and assisting on two others.

STUKES - Jakob Stukel returned from Bakersfield over the weekend and continued where he left off. He had five points, recording a goal and an assist on Saturday and then added three points on Sunday (2g, 1a). It was his third three-point game of the year.

FIRSTS - Calder Brooks recorded his first multi-goal game of the season on Saturday. He got things started and then book-ended a high-scoring first period with his third goal of the year.

HIGH FIVE - Stefan Fournier continued to fill the score-sheet this weekend. He has points in five-straight games (3g, 4a). Fournier had an assist on Saturday night and scored on Sunday.

SEASON HIGH - Wichita and Tulsa combined for 11 goals in the first 40 minutes on Saturday night and then followed that up with eight more in the first 40 minutes on Sunday afternoon. The total from Saturday night is a new season-high for combined goals through two periods of a game this season.

400 - Head Coach Malcolm Cameron is four wins away from reaching 400 in his ECHL career. He would be one of just five coaches to reach that mark in ECHL history.

THUNDERBOLTS... Ralph Cuddemi is tied for fifth with 11 power play goals... Steven Iacobellis is fourth in power play points (25) and tied for first in rookie assists (40)...Keoni Texeira is first in power play assists (26) and tied for first in power play points (28)...Wichita is 15-5-4-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 13-2-1-2 when leading after two...Wichita is 12-9-8-3 in one-goal games...

UP NEXT - Wichita remains at home on Wednesday night to host the Utah Grizzlies for the regular season series finale starting at 7:05 p.m.

