Swamp Rabbits Weekly

WEEKLY RECAP

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits started the week on a high note, picking up an emotional win over the Kansas City Mavericks, but saw bad habits return and leads crumble against the South Carolina Stingrays and the Atlanta Gladiators.

All three games saw the Swamp Rabbits score first, but eventually give the lead to the other team. Only Thursday was the lead regained, all thanks to a familiar source of offense, Kamerin Nault, who had missed the last month with a lower body injury. His hat trick helped Greenville establish a lead, and never let go. Goaltender Garrett Bartus also helped in the win, with a season-high 45 saves, including 20 of them in the second period alone.

Saturday saw the desperate South Carolina Stingrays come to town on a winning streak. A strong first period that saw a pair of goals from Thomas Ebbing seemed to set the tone. However, the Rays came out of the locker room with a purpose in the second period, eventually scoring seven unanswered goals. Cam Askew went 18 games without scoring a goal, but ended his night with a natural hat trick en route to the win. Six of the seven goals scored by South Carolina came at even strength, and one was shorthanded.

The Swamp Rabbits ran into another desperate team on Sunday, the Atlanta Gladiators, and got the drop on them with the opening goal, once again. Danny Elser scored his first professional goal in the first period to grab the lead, Atlanta, however, used a third-period surge to pull ahead for good, while staving off a late goal from Brendan Harms, to hold on to the 3-2 win.

Six games remain in the regular season, all against South Division opponents.

3/21 vs. Kansas City Mavericks - W 5-3

3/23 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - L 7-2

3/24 @ Atlanta Gladiators - L 3-2

FAMILY DENTAL HEALTH PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Adam Larkin - 3 GP | 1 G - 3 A - 4 P | +1

Swamp Rabbits defenseman Adam Larkin is developing into a reliable, top-pair defenseman in Greenville. Larkin posted points in all three games on the week, including a goal and an assist on Thursday, and assists on both Saturday and Sunday. Among Swamp Rabbits defensemen, Larkin has the second-most points (25), behind only Jake Bolton, but in 11 fewer games. Larkin has 22 points in 39 games since being acquired on December 11.

RABBIT TAILS

While the Swamp Rabbits have been officially eliminated from contention in the Kelly Cup playoffs, six games remain in the regular season, including three this upcoming week. Sunday's lineup featured ten players that did not suit up in a Swamp Rabbits uniform. Change has been in the air to find the right mix, and the Swamp Rabbits' coaching staff, led by Kevin Kerr and Kahlil Thomas, continue to evaluate the key pieces that will lead the way next season.

Kamerin Nault is scoring at a rate that would make most players blush. He has scored 11 goals in his first 14 games, and is shooting 25.0% on the year. Nine of those 11 goals have come at even strength. If he played at this rate for an entire season, he would put up a 56-goal season. While some regression to the mean is to be expected at some point, Nault looks to be a promising gem in a Swamp Rabbits uniform moving forward.

Defenseman Chad Duchesne is set to move into sole possession of seventh in all-time games played by a Greenville player should he suit up on Thursday. He is currently tied with Josh Nicholls, who played between 2013 and 2016 at 174. The Ontario native is having a career year with 19 points and a +2 rating.

Swamp Rabbits newcomers are finding a way to get on the board with regularity. Tyler Bird has been the most prolific, with five points in his first eight games. Danny Elser has two points in his first four games, and Erik Robichaud with two points in his first five games.

UPCOMING GAMES

Thursday, March 28 | vs. Jacksonville Icemen | 7:00 p.m. | 2 for $20

Friday, March 29 | vs. Orlando Solar Bears | 7:00 p.m. | Fan Appreciation Night (Bojangles Mystery Gift Card Giveaway to first 3,000 fans)

Sunday, March 31 | vs. Orlando Solar Bears | 3:00 p.m. | Team Autograph Session (Poster Giveaway to first 3,000 fans)

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

xy Florida Everblades (45-16-6) - 96 pts

Orlando Solar Bears (36-23-5) - 77 pts

Jacksonville Icemen (34-28-4) - 72 pts

South Carolina Stingrays (32-30-6) - 70 pts

Atlanta Gladiators (29-26-10) - 68 pts

Norfolk Admirals (26-32-8) - 60 pts

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (22-38-6) - 50 pts

