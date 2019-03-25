Rampage Call up Three from Tulsa
March 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, and Head Coach Rob Murray announced Monday the following transactions. The American Hockey League's San Antonio Rampage have recalled forwards Stephen Perfetto and Charlie Sampair. The Rampage have also signed forward Ryan Tesink to a professional tryout.
Perfetto, 27, earned a call-up back to San Antonio after notching his third straight three-point game Sunday in Wichita, extending his point streak to seven games (5g, 11a). The Woodbridge, Ont. native has 23 points (6g, 17a) in 16 games with the Oilers this season and 2 points (1g, 1a) in 14 games with the Rampage.
Sampair, 25, returns to the Rampage where he has two goals in six games this season. He also has compiled 35 points (18g, 17a) in 55 games in Tulsa, including a recent three-game goal streak. The White Bear Lake, Minn. native has seven game-winning goals is second most in the ECHL this season.
Tesink, 25, heads back up to the AHL for the fourth time this season after totaling 59 points (25g, 34a) in 62 games for the Oilers. The Saint John, NB native has appeared in two games during two stints with the San Diego Gulls, and played three games in his previous stint with San Antonio.
The Oilers return to Wichita again Friday for a match-up with the Thunder at 7:05pm at INTRUST Bank Arena, before returning home to host the Utah Grizzlies Saturday at 7:05pm and Sunday at 4:05pm at the BOK Center. Catch all the action Saturday on the Sports Animal radio network, www.tulsaoilers.com or ECHL.TV, with pregame coverage starting at 6:45pm.
--
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram , or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers. Season and Group Tickets are on sale now by calling the Oilers front office at 918-632-7825. Visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 25, 2019
- Rampage Call up Three from Tulsa - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Weekly Report - March 25 - South Carolina Stingrays
- 'Blades Weekly: Norfolk Pays Second Visit to Estero - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Announce Details Behind this Weekend's Pucks for Paws Game - Adirondack Thunder
- Peterson, Gosselin Recalled - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Mariners Weekly: Photo Finish Coming in North Division Playoff Race - Maine Mariners
- Steelheads Weekly - March 25, 2019 - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL to Utilize Video Replay Review for 2019-20 Season - ECHL
- Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 24 (March 18-24, 2019) - Indy Fuel
- KC Continues Their Hunt for a Playoff Spot as Road Trip Closes Out - Kansas City Mavericks
- Chase Up, Melanson Down as Mariners and Wolf Pack Swap Forwards - Maine Mariners
- Komets Clip Walleye 2-1 in OT; Wings Visit Wednesday, Mavs Here Saturday - Fort Wayne Komets
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Home Friday and Saturday; Five Games to Go - Reading Royals
- Thunder Weekly, March 25th - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Continue Road Trip this Week with 4 Games - Utah Grizzlies
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - March 25 - Tulsa Oilers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.