Steelheads, St. Luke's Raise Nearly $21,000 from Pink in the Rink Jersey Auction

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads and St. Luke's Health System have announced the total donations from the Pink in the Rink weekend Jersey Auction on March 8 and 9 from CenturyLink Arena. Steelheads fans contributed $20,900 toward the St. Luke's Mountain States Tumor Institute (MSTI), the region's largest provider of cancer care and a leader in cancer research.

Fans had the opportunity to purchase a game-worn specialty jersey designed in-house by Senior Account Executive Erik Diehl surrounding the theme of pink and worn that Friday and Saturday. Six jerseys shared the highest bid of $1,500: Ryan Faragher, Keegan Kanzig, Kale Kessy, Steve McParland, Tomas Sholl, and Blue, the Steelheads mascot.

Since the Pink in the Rink game began in the 2005-06 season, the Steelheads and St. Luke's have raised $207,125.50 toward cancer research and treatment in Idaho, which has accounted for well over one-third of the $495,234.50 raised in St. Luke's jersey auctions since the 1997-98 season.

"The Steelheads and St. Luke's are incredibly happy with the support from the Steelheads community once again to raise over $20,000 toward cancer research and treatment," said Steelheads President Eric Trapp. "The Pink in the Rink Jersey Auction is always the biggest event of the season with the number of people that have been affected by cancer in some way, whether it's family members, friends or colleagues. We're fortunate to have a strong community to help us in these efforts, and we hope these funds can help one day find a cure for cancer and assist those that need the treatment."

The Steelheads hosted three charitable specialty jersey auctions over the 2018-19 season, including the Pink in the Rink auction. Steelheads fans have raised a combined $51,492 toward local charities throughout the season, including $14,022 toward St. Luke's Children's during Nickelodeon Night in December and another $16,570 for the Jayden DeLuca Foundation Jersey Auction in January.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Mar. 27 at 7:10 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush.

