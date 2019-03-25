KC Continues Their Hunt for a Playoff Spot as Road Trip Closes Out
March 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
The Kansas City Mavericks continue to hunt down their first playoff berth since the 2016-17 season. With seven games to play, the Mavericks need just three points to secure a playoff spot in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Despite their close proximity to clinching, the Mavs are currently mired in their longest losing streak of the season. KC has dropped their last five games, and are currently 0-4-0-0 on their eight-game road trip. The Mavericks have also allowed 40 or more shots on goal in three of their last four games. Mavericks forward Greg Betzold continues to have a dominant month of March. With a goal and an assist Saturday night against Atlanta, he brought his point total in the month of March to 17 on seven goals and 10 assists in 12 games.
Last Week's Action
3/19: @ South Carolina, 4-2 L
3/21: @ Greenville, 5-3 L
3/22: @ South Carolina, 5-3 L
3/23: @ Atlanta, 4-3 L
This Week's Schedule
3/27: @ Cincinnati Cyclones
3/29: @ Toledo Walleye
3/30: @ Fort Wayne Komets
3/31: @ Indy Fuel
Mountain Division Standings:
1. x-Idaho (39-22-3-2, 83 points)
2. x-Tulsa (38-21-4-2. 82 points)
3. x-Utah (34-23-4-4, 76 points)
4. Kansas City (32-28-3-2, 69 points)
5. Rapid City (27-32-5-3, 62 points)
6. Wichita (24-39-8-3, 59 points)
7. Allen (24-38-4-2, 54 points)
*x-clinched playoff spot
Notes & Quotes
Clinch Mode
The Mavericks "magic number" sits at three points. With seven games to play, the Mavericks need just three points to clinch a playoff position in the current standings. Also, two regulation losses by Wichita and Rapid City each will clinch the Mavs seventh playoff berth in the franchise's 10-year history.
Durocher's Hatty
Corey Durocher scored his second hat trick of the season Friday night, netting all three goals for the Mavericks against the South Carolina Stingrays in the Mavericks 5-3 loss.
Big Z Returns
Mavericks forward David Dziurzynski returned from a five-game suspension Saturday night against the Atlanta Gladiators after March 10th's game against the Cincinnati Cyclones.
Carzo's Milestone
Mavericks captain Rocco Carzo recorded his 250th career ECHL point Thursday against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits with an assist. In his career, Carzo has 90 goals and 161 assists for 251 points.
Betzold's March
Over the course of the month of March, Betzold has compiled 17 points on seven goals and 10 assists in 12 games this month.
The Long Road Home
This week is the final stretch of the Mavericks eight game road trip, their longest of the season. The Mavericks begin the road home Wednesday, facing the Cincinnati Cyclones, Toledo Walleye, Fort Wayne Komets and Indy Fuel before returning home for their regular season home finale against the Tulsa Oilers on Tuesday, April 2.
Piling Up the Shots
The Mavericks set their season high in shots on goal Thursday night in their 5-3 loss at Greenville. The Mavericks put up 48 shots, surpassing their previous total of 43 on October 12 against the Allen Americans in their first game of the regular season.
Willie With The Helpers
Defenseman Willie Raskob leads all ECHL defensemen with 37 assists this year. Overall, he ranks second in points by defensemen in the league with 42 points on six goals and 37 assists.
It's All About the Shots
The Mavericks are 19-9-3 when outshooting opponents.
The Mavericks continue their eight-game road trip this Wednesday against the Cincinnati Cyclones at U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio. Faceoff for Wednesday's game will be 6:35 p.m. Central time. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.
