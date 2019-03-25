Grizzlies Continue Road Trip this Week with 4 Games

March 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies continue a 7 game road trip with a game on March 27th at Wichita, at Allen on March 29th and at Tulsa on March 30th and 31st.

The Grizzlies clinched a postseason bid for the 11th time in their last 12 seasons on March 22nd with a 5-2 win over Allen. Last Friday Joey Ratelle had 2 goals and Turner Ottenbreit had 1 goal and 1 assist. Mike Economos added a goal and Ryan Galt scored a goal in his professional debut. Galt was acquired by the Grizzlies on March 21st. He played for the University of Nebraska Omaha for 4 seasons from 2016-2019.

March 22nd was also the night where Tanner Nagel got his first professional point as he got an assist. Nagel previously played for 3 separate teams in the WHL. Nagel was part of the 2018 WHL Champion Swift Current Broncos.

Jack Walker has been outstanding for the Grizzlies since returning from an injury. Walker has 1 goal and 5 assists in his last 3 games. Walker had 1 goal and 1 assist on March 18th vs Rapid City and had 2 assists in each of the 2 games in Allen last weekend.

It's also been a good stretch for Ryan Walters, who has 1 goal and 4 assists in his last 4 games. Mike Economos has 3 goals and 3 assists in his last 4 games.

Grizzlies return home for Fan Appreciation Weekend on April 6th and 7th. Saturday the 6th will be a 7 pm face-off, while April 7th is a 1:00 pm start. On the 7th the Grizzlies are wearing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle specialty jersey's for the ECHL's Nickelodeon promotion. It's also UNDY Sunday Presented by Ford, where fans will throw new and unused underwear to throw on the ice after the Grizzlies first goal. Tickets are available now at utahgrizzlies.com or the Maverik Center Box Office.

Playoff dates and first round opponent is still to be determined as the season progresses.

Previous Week's Record: Utah went 1-2.

Grizzlies lost 4-3 vs Rapid City on March 18th. Grizzlies won 5-2 vs Allen on March 22nd and lost 6-3 to Allen on March 23rd.

Overall record: 34-23-4-4

Home record: 20-12-1-1

Road record: 14-11-3-3

This Week's Games: (Utah is at Wichita on March 27th, at Allen on March 29th and at Tulsa on March 30th and 31st.)

Last 10 games: Utah is 3-5-0-2

Goals per game: 3.28 (10th in league).

Goals against per game: 2.97 (7th).

Shots per game: 32.31 (9th).

Shots against per game: 29.03 (4th).

Power play: 21.5 % (Tied 3rd).

Penalty Kill: 85.8 % (4th).

Individual notes: Jack Walker has 1 goal and 5 assists in his last 3 games. Ryan Walters has 1 goal and 4 assists in his last 4 games. Caleb Herbert is 2nd in the league with 68 points on the year. Herbert is 5th with 31 goals. Herbert is also tied for the league lead with 28 power play points. Turner Ottenbreit has registered a point or more in the last 4 games (2 goals, 3 assists). Ottenbreit leads all Utah defenseman with 9 goals.

Team notes: Utah has 8 power play goals in the last 4 games. Grizzlies have outscored opponents 80-64 in the 2nd period of games this year. Utah is 25-5-5 when scoring first. Grizzlies have outscored opponents 108-89 at home this year. Grizzlies clinched a playoff spot after a 5-2 win over Allen on March 22nd.

Radio Broadcasts This Week

March 27th - Utah at Wichita - ESPN 700.

March 29th - Utah at Allen 6:00 pm - Classic Country 1370 AM/104.3 FM HD-2.

March 30th - Utah at Tulsa 6:00 pm - Classic Country 1370 AM/104.3 FM HD-2.

March 31st - Utah at Tulsa - Classic Country 1370 AM/104.3 FM HD-2.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.