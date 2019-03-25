Chase Up, Melanson Down as Mariners and Wolf Pack Swap Forwards
March 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners and Hartford Wolf Pack swapped forwards on Monday, as Drew Melanson was reassigned from Hartford to Maine while Greg Chase was loaned to the AHL for the second time this month. Melanson and Chase have flipped spots three times since March 11th.
Chase is the Mariners' leading goal scorer, getting his 21st and 22nd goals of the season on Friday in a 2-1 overtime win at Worcester. He was initially loaned to Hartford on March 11th, and played in three games with no points and four penalty minutes. Chase has played 100 career AHL games between Oklahoma City, Bakersfield, Springfield, and now Hartford. On March 18th, Chase was returned to Maine, and Melanson was recalled to Hartford a day later.
Melanson, who is under contract with the Wolf Pack, has had three AHL call ups this season, totaling 10 games. He scored his first AHL goal on March 8th in a 3-2 Hartford win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. With the Mariners, Melanson has 12 goals and 17 assists in 45 games, including a two goal performance in his last ECHL on March 17th - a 5-4 shootout win over Newfoundland. Melanson's three recall dates have been December 21st, February 14th, and March 19th.
This coming weekend features three games in three days - at Reading on Friday, at Adirondack on Saturday, and home against the Thunder Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM. A screening of D2: The Mighty Ducks will immediately follow the game on the video board, free for all fans who purchase tickets to the game. Tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling the Trusted Choice Box Office at 207-775-3458.
