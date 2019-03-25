Doherty and Kurker Return to Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. - Manchester Monarchs Head Coach and General Manager, Doug Christiansen, announced today that forwards Michael Doherty and Sam Kurker have been returned to the Monarchs from the AHL.

The Monarchs are the ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Los Angeles Kings.

Doherty, 25, returns to the Monarchs after being loaned to the Providence Bruins (AHL) on February 11. In his time with the Bruins, Doherty skated in nine games, recording no points and 16 penalty minutes.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound native of Reading, Mass., played in 43 games for the Monarchs before his call-up, where he scored five goals and 21 assists for 26 points. In his ECHL career, Doherty has logged 111 games in Manchester, while scoring 25 goals and 45 assists for 70 points.

Kurker, 24, returns from his second AHL stint of the season, this time with the Binghamton Devils, where he skated in seven games, recording two points on a goal and an assist. In 22 AHL games this year between the Devils and the Ontario Reign, Kurker has recorded six points on three goals and three assists.

The 6-foot-2, 203-pound native of Boston, Mass., has 32 games under his belt in a Monarchs uniform this season, racking up 27 points on 14 goals and 13 assists. In his two seasons in Manchester, Kurker has 56 points on 26 goals and 30 assists in 67 games.

The Monarchs return to action Wednesday, March 27 at 11 a.m., when they take on the Brampton Beast from the CAA Centre. To sign up for Pay As We Play playoff tickets or group tickets, please contact the Monarchs front office at 603-626-7825.

