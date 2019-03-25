Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 24 (March 18-24, 2019)

INDY FUEL WEEK 24 RESULTS: 2-1-0-0, 32-30-2-2 Overall, 5th Central Division

Friday, March 22 - Fuel 2 at Wheeling 5: Indy scored twice to rally from an early deficit, but the Wheeling Nailers used three unanswered goals in the third period to claim a 5-2 victory Friday night at WesBanco Arena. Wheeling's Zac Lynch picked up two of his three assists on a pair of power play tallies to break a 2-2 tie, before the Nailers popped in an empty net goal to seal the win. Olivier Labelle and Travis Brown each struck on the power play for Indy, while Mathew Thompson chipped in with two assists. Matt Tomkins turned aside 26 of 30 shots in the losing effort.

Saturday, March 23 - Fuel 3 vs. Fort Wayne 2 (OT): Josh Shalla scored 2:01 into overtime to cap off a thrilling 3-2 Fuel victory over the Fort Wayne Komets Saturday in front of a capacity crowd of 6,423 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Indy rallied from a pair of one-goal deficits with regulation goals from Radovan Bondra and Craig Puffer, before the Fuel's leading scorer ended the game in extra time. Goaltender Matt Tomkins turned aside 21 shots for the victory, while the Komets' Alex Dubeau stopped 35 shots in his pro debut.

Sunday, March 24 - Fuel 7 vs. Cincinnati 6: A four-point afternoon for Ryan Rupert (3g, 1a) led an explosive offensive performance from the Fuel, who took down the league-leading Cincinnati Cyclones Sunday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Indy scored five unanswered goals - including four in the second period - to open a 7-2 lead before the Cyclones mounted a fierce comeback with four straight tallies over the last 11 minutes of regulation time. Mathew Thompson scored twice and added an assist for Indy, while Matt Rupert (1g, 1a) and Travis Brown (2a) also finished with multiple points.

INDY FUEL WEEK 25 SCHEDULE:

Friday, March 29 - Fuel vs. Kalamazoo (7:35 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

SPRING BREAK NIGHT presented by Ride Safe Indiana: You will be dreaming of warmer temperatures as the Fuel take on the Wings wearing tropical-style jerseys. Don't miss your chance to win some great prizes from the Fuel and local sponsors, and stick around after the game for a live jersey auction.

Saturday, March 30 - Fuel vs. Cincinnati (7:35 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum):

MADE IN AMERICA presented by IBEW Local #481 & Big Woods Speedway: The Fuel celebrate the Red, White and Blue as they take on the Cyclones. Meet special guest Dave Christian - Olympic Gold Medalist from the 1980 U.S. Men's Hockey Team!

Sunday, March 31 - Fuel vs. Kansas City (3:05 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

FAMILY FUN DAY presented by 101.9 K-LOVE: Join the Fuel for an afternoon the whole family can enjoy, complete with a post-game skate with the team! Bring your own skates, or take advantage of our free skate rental on a first come, first served basis. Grab a few photos and autographs from your favorite players as you hit the ice where the Fuel play!

OIL DROPS:

-Indy opens Week 25 just four points behind the fourth-place Kalamazoo Wings in the Central Division standings, with six games left to play in the regular season.

-The Fuel won back-to-back games over the weekend to open a season-long five-game homestand at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

-Four of Indy's final six games will come in the Circle City, including three home games in three days this weekend.

-The Fuel set a new franchise record with their 21st home victory of the season Sunday when they defeated Cincinnati at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

-Indy has won five of its last six games on home ice, improving to 21-9-1-1 on the season.

-With Saturday's win against Fort Wayne, the Fuel improved to 5-2 this season in games decided in overtime.

-Indy set a season high mark with 46 shots on net Sunday during the club's 7-6 win over the Cyclones.

-Recording four points on Sunday, forward Ryan Rupert became the first player in Fuel history to surpass the 60-point threshold in a single season.

-In 65 games this year Rupert has tallied 23 goals and 38 assists, one helper away from breaking Alex Lavoie's single-season assist record set in 2015-16.

-Forward Josh Shalla broke his own franchise single-season goal record Sunday with his 29th goal of the season.

-Rookie forward Mathew Thompson has registered points in eight of his last nine games, tallying six goals and eight assists since March 8.

-Forward Craig Puffer recorded his first professional goal in Saturday's overtime win against Fort Wayne.

FUEL ECHL PLAYER OF THE WEEK NOMINEE: Mathew Thompson (3 GP, 2 G, 4A, 6 PTS, +3)

