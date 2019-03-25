Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - March 25

Tulsa sweeps Wichita with back-to-back 6-5 wins and prepares for three-game weekend, including long-awaited return home.

OVERALL RECORD: 38-21-6 (82 points, 2nd in Mountain Division)

LAST WEEK: 2-0-0

RESULTS

Saturday, Mar. 23 - Tulsa 6, Wichita 5 (INTRUST Bank Arena - Tulsa, OK) | Box Score

>> The Oilers fell behind 2-0 early Saturday in the first game of a weekend series at INTRUST Bank Arena, but battled back to score three consecutive first period power play goals. Stephen Perfetto scored the first two on his way to a three-point (2g, 1a) game, and Alex Dostie tallied the third to put Tulsa in front 3-2. Wichita scored two more before the first period buzzer to lead 4-3 after a wild opening frame. Dostie tied the score at 4-4 in the middle stanza, recording a 3-point (2g, 1a) game in his return to the Oilers lineup from the American Hockey League's San Diego Gulls. The Thunder regained the lead for a third time, but Charlie Sampair and Adam Pleskach both scored to put Tulsa in front 6-5 at the end of two. The Oilers held Wichita off the board in the third period to squeak out the win in a game that saw five lead changes and five power play goals.

Sunday, Mar. 24 - Tulsa 6, Wichita 5 (OT) (INTRUST Bank Arena - Tulsa, OK) | Box Score

>> Tulsa never led Sunday until Alex Dostie completed a come-from-behind 6-5 win with a goal 2:16 into overtime to sweep the Thunder and push Wichita closer to elimination from playoff contention. The Thunder led 2-0 after one, but Steven Kaunisto started a three-point (1g, 2a) game with a goal 57 seconds into the middle period. The Thunder cushioned their lead to 3-1, but Tulsa inched closer when Adam Pleskach scored his league-leading 35th goal of the season. Stephen Perfetto scored a power play goal with 4:58 left in the frame to tie things up at 3-3, but Wichita responded with a power play marker of its own two minutes later to regain the lead. Ryan Tesink tied the game with 20 seconds left in a second period that featured six combined goals. The Thunder jumped in front a third time 4:32 into the third, but Roman Ammirato evened the score at 5-5 just 26 seconds later as the game went to overtime. Tulsa moved within one point of first place Idaho with seven games remaining.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Friday, Mar. 29 - Tulsa AT Wichita, 7:05 p.m. - INTRUST Bank Arena (Wichita, KS)

Saturday, Mar. 30 - Utah vs Tulsa, 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

Sunday, Mar. 31 - Utah vs Tulsa, 4:05 p.m. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

ON THE MOVE

- 3/22 - Alex Dostie (F) assigned to Tulsa from San Diego (AHL) by Anaheim (NHL).

- 3/22 - Chris Forney (D) loaned to Tulsa from San Diego (AHL)

- 3/22 - Craig Pefley (F) released from standard player contract.

- 3/22 - Keegan Asmundson (G) released from standard player contract.

FAST FACTS

- Stephen Perfetto has 16 points (5g, 11a) during a 7-game point streak.

- Steven Kaunisto had 5 points (1g, 4a) in Tulsa's two wins last weekend.

- Jared Thomas has 12 assists in his last 8 games, including 4 assists over the weekend.

TEAM TRENDS

- Tulsa set ECHL franchise records Sunday for wins (38) and points (82) in a season.

- The Oilers' power play went 4-for-10 (40%) over the weekend.

- Tulsa has won 4 straight games and 8 of its last 9 dating back to Feb. 23.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 67 - Adam Pleskach

GOALS: 35 - Adam Pleskach

ASSISTS: 40 - Jared Thomas

PLUS/MINUS: +25 - Steven Kaunisto

PIMS: 171 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 13 - Adam Pleskach

SH GOALS: 2 - Ryan Tesink, Jared Thomas

GW GOALS: 7 - Charlie Sampair

SHOTS: 280 - Adam Pleskach

WINS: 17 - Devin Williams

GAA: 2.21 - Devin Williams

SAVE %: .913 - Devin Williams

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 44/291 (15.0%) - 22nd in the ECHL

Last Week - 4/10 (40%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 209/253 (82.6%) - 13th in the ECHL

Last Week - 5/9 (55%)

LAST DROPS

Adam Pleskach is 1st in the ECHL with 35 goals, 4th with 67 points and tied for 1st with 13 power play goals... Charlie Sampair is tied for 3rd with 7 game-winning goals... Ryan Tesink is tied for 13th in points (60)... Devin Williams is 3rd in the ECHL in goals-against average (2.21)... Dylan Bredo is tied for 5th among league defensemen in assists (32) and tied for 12th in points (37)... Steven Kaunisto is 2nd among defensemen with 4 game-winning goals... Jared Thomas is 4th among rookies with 58 points and tied for 1st in assists (40).

SATURDAY - ALZHEIMER'S AWARENESS NIGHT

The Oilers return home for the first time in 27 days Saturday and host the Utah Grizzlies at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. Additionally, Tulsa will be celebrating its fourth annual Alzheimer's Awareness Night, as the Oilers players will wear special purple jerseys which will be auctioned off following the game in the OneOK Club on the concourse level. Proceeds from the jersey auction and other Alzheimer's themed memorabilia will benefit the Alzheimer's Association.

SUNDAY - POSTGAME SKATE

Tulsa and Utah finish the weekend with a Sunday matinee at 4:05 p.m. at the BOK Center. Following the game, fans will have the opportunity to skate on the ice with the Oilers players. A limited number of skates will be available for rent, but fans who own their own skates are welcome to bring them.

