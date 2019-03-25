Komets Clip Walleye 2-1 in OT; Wings Visit Wednesday, Mavs Here Saturday

March 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release





Fort Wayne, IN -- Week 24 in review-- The Komets gained three points in week 24 and improved to 32-23-10 and 74 points to maintain third place in the Central division with two weeks remaining in the 2018-19 regular season schedule. The Komets trail second place Toledo by seven points and hold a two point edge over fourth-place Kalamazoo in the race for playoff position with seven games remaining.

Week 24 started with the Komets falling to Kalamazoo 4-3 Wednesday in Fort Wayne and snapping a brief two-game win string. Friday the Komets fell 3-2 to league leader Cincinnati who will visit once more on April 6. The Komets hit the road Saturday and earned a point in a 3-2 overtime loss at Indy before capping the week with a 2-1 overtime victory at Toledo Sunday to finish the series against the Walleye at 5-4-2. The Komets have had 12 overtime decisions and rank first in the league with eight overtime wins (tied with Idaho). All four games of the week were decided by one goal as the Komets move to 19-7-10 in one-goal affairs.

For the week-- Brady Shaw added to his team leading total points with two goals, two assists and 23 shots. Mason Baptista scored a pair and added an assist while Sean Flanagan also scored a three-point week scoring a goal and two assists. Kyle Hope potted two markers. Anthony Petruzzelli scored Sunday's overtime game winner and dished an assist for a couple points. J.C. Campagna contributed a goal and Shawn Szydlowski, Reid Jackman, Ryan Lowney and Justin Hodgman each dished two assists. Goaltender Eric Levine started games Wednesday and Friday (0-2-0, 7ga, 46/53) while netminder Alex Dubeau debuted with a 1-0-1 record making 72 saves on 76 shots (1.93 gaa, .947 spct.).

Komet leaders-- Brady Shaw leads with 59 points and 254 shots (ranks 3rd in the league).....J.C. Campagna leads with 34 goals (2nd in the ECHL), 13 power play goals, 15 power play points and six game winners.....Justin Hodgman leads with 37 assists.....Shawn Szydlowski leads with +8.....Craig Cescon leads with 94 penalty minutes.

Komet streaks-- Brady Shaw has points in five straight home games (2g, 4a).....Goaltender Alex Dubeau is unbeaten in regulation two straight games.....The Komets have points in four straight road games and will start week 25 with a two-game point streak (1-0-1).

Hot Shots-- Phelix Martineau has points in nine of his last dozen games (8g, 4a). Brady Shaw has points in seven of his last nine (5g, 6a) and three of the last four (2g, 2a). Sean Flanagan has points in five of his last seven (3g, 2a) and three of his last four (1g, 2a). J.C. Campagna has points in six of his last nine (7g, 1a).

Welcome-- Three rookies made their pro debuts with the Komets last week. Forwards Anthony Nellis and Gage Torrel, each out of Lake Superior State University, logged their first pro match in Fort Wayne Wednesday night. Nellis celebrated by scoring his first pro point (assist) Wednesday against Cincinnati. Also goaltender Alex Dubeau made his pro debut Saturday at Indy before starting his second game and earning his first pro win Sunday at Toledo.

The week ahead-- The Komets will skate three games in four nights this week starting Wednesday when Kalamazoo visits for a 7:30pm faceoff. Friday the Komets travel to Wheeling to face the Nailers at 7:05pm. Saturday the Komets return home to cap the week with a 7:30pm start against Kansas City.

Wednesday, March 27, Kalamazoo Wings (34-27-4, 72 points) at Komets-- The battle for playoff position continues this Wednesday when the division rival Wings visit for the last meeting of the season and launch a seven-game road tour to finish the season. Kalamazoo is idle until Wednesday and trails the Komets by two points for third place in the Central division. The Komets are 5-6-1 after a dozen meetings. The Wings enter the week riding a three-game win string and are 5-4-1 in their last 10.

Friday, March 29, Komets at Wheeling Nailers (29-29-8, 66 points)-- It's the second-to-last meeting of the season Friday when the Komets travel to Wheeling. The Nailers will be in town for Fort Wayne's regular season finale Sunday, April 7. The Komets are 3-2-1 against the Nailers after a 6-5 win March 6 at the Memorial Coliseum. Wheeling is six points behind fourth-place Kalamazoo with six games remaining and is 1-4-0 in their last five outings. The Nailers are idle until they host the Komets Friday.

Saturday, March 30, Kansas City Mavericks at Komets-- The last out-of-division game of the season is Saturday when Kansas City visits for the only meeting of the year. The Mavericks hold fourth place in the Mountain division and are seven points ahead of fifth-place Rapid City in the fight for playoff position. Last season the Komets were 2-3-1 against Kansas City in six meetings. The Mavs are in the middle of an eight-game road tour and will skate at Cincinnati Wednesday and Toledo Friday before coming to town on Saturday. Kansas City enters the week carrying a five-game losing streak.

Season Ticket Recycling Night Wednesday-- Wednesday is another Season Ticket Recycling Night when the Komets host the Kalamazoo Wings. Komet Season Ticket Holders will be able to exchange any unused Komet tickets from previously scheduled home games this year for tickets to the game Wednesday.

Deuces Wild Wednesday-- It's also Deuces Wild this Wednesday. Pepsi Zone tickets are two for $22 and fans can get $2 beers and $2 sodas all night.

Kids Seat Free Night Saturday-- Once again this season the Komets feature Kids Seat Free Nights. A Kids Seat Free Night is scheduled for this Saturday's home game courtesy Aunt Millie's, Lutheran Health Network and the Komets. Any child under the age of 12 can see the game for free with a full-priced adult ticket purchase.

Be our guest for Princess Night Saturday-- All little princesses in attendance Saturday night when the Komets host Kansas City will have a chance to meet their favorite princesses before the game and have pictures taken. Doors open at 6:30pm and all princesses have a chance to win prizes. There will also be an on-ice Princess Parade during the first intermission.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow Komet hockey action with Shane Albahrani calling the play-by-play on WOWO Radio AM 1190 and FM 107.5 and streaming on the web at Komets.com courtesy OmniSource.

Komet Hockey Tickets-- Single game tickets for all Komet regular season home games are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Enjoy several discount plans designed especially for your next group, or check out Komets Flex Tickets. For more information visit Komets.com, call 260-483-0011.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.