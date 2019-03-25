Steelheads Weekly - March 25, 2019

March 25, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (39-22-5) open the final four home games of the 2018-19 regular season with three games this week against Rapid City to finish their five-game stretch head-to-head.

LAST WEEK...

Tuesday, March 19 @ Orlando Solar Bears: 7-2 W

Shots: Steelheads 42, Solar Bears 40

PP: Steelheads 2-for-3, Solar Bears 1-for-3

The Steelheads finished their Florida trip strong with a 7-2 win from Amway Center. After the Solar Bears opened the scoring early, the Steelheads answered with five-straight goals. Forward Connor Chatham (5:13 1st) netted his first goal of the season, then forward Elgin Pearce (10:45 1st) pushed the Steelheads ahead, 2-1, before defenseman Nolan Gluchowski (PP, 11:41 1st) scored the eventual game-winner for a 3-1 advantage. Forwards Spencer Naas (1:23 2nd) and Steve McParland (PP, 12:30 2nd) kept the run going before the Solar Bears found an answer for a 5-2 scoreline. Forwards Will Merchant (EN, 15:52 3rd) and Naas (18:24 3rd) sealed the game with the final two goals in a 7-2 win. Tomas Sholl (23-11-0) halted 38 of 40 shots in the win.

Friday, March 22 @ Rapid City Rush: 3-1 W

Shots: Steelheads 32, Rush 20

PP: Steelheads 0-for-2, Rush 0-for-3

The Steelheads staved off the Rush in a 3-1 win from Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Forward A.J. White (11:45 2nd) opened the scoring in the second half of the game despite a strong offensive start to claim the 1-0 lead. The Rush answered with their lone tally of the night to tie the game, 1-1, before forward Robbie Payne (19:03 2nd) pushed the road side ahead before the end of the second period. With the opposing netminder pulled, forward Steve McParland (EN, 19:57 3rd) sealed the scoreline and the victory at 3-1. Ryan Faragher (8-6-2) halted 19 of 20 shots in the win.

Saturday, March 23 @ Rapid City Rush: 4-0 W

Shots: Steelheads 27, Rush 20

PP: Steelheads 1-for-5, Rush 0-for-5

The Steelheads shut out the Rush in a 4-0 win to close the road trip from Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Forward Elgin Pearce (19:21 1st) opened the scoring late in the first period, and defenseman Charlie Dodero (3:48 2nd) followed that up with the first of three insurance goals on the night to double the lead, 2-0. Forwards Will Merchant (7:52 3rd) and Kyle Schempp (PP, 12:38 3rd) added to the advantage in the third period to seal the 4-0 win. Goaltender Tomas Sholl (24-11-0) halted all 20 shots faced in his third shutout win of the season.

THIS WEEK...

Wednesday, March 27 vs. Rapid City Rush - 7:10 p.m. MT

Friday, March 29 vs. Rapid City Rush - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, March 30 vs. Rapid City Rush - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads close their season series with the Rapid City Rush from CenturyLink Arena to open a four-game homestand. The Steelheads closed the road portion of the season series last weekend with a pair of wins, finishing with a 7-1-0 record in Rapid City, and overall on the season the Steelheads are 11-1-2 against the Rush head-to-head. However, all six previous games at CenturyLink Arena have been one-goal games with three reaching post-regulation play. The Steelheads have wins in 22 of 27 games against the Rush over the last two seasons and are 37-11-4 all-time in the franchise series.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

Blue Cross of Idaho Pennant Giveaway: On Friday, March 29, the Steelheads will be handing out team pennants to the first 1,000 fans in attendance, courtesy of Blue Cross of Idaho.

$2 Beer Wednesday: Finish "Hump Day" and rally for the rest of the work week with $2 Beer Wednesday, presented by Bud Light. For just $2, enjoy Bud Light beer throughout the evening to continue Happy Hour. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for tickets and information.

Four For $48 Friday: Bring the family to enjoy a Steelheads home game every Friday night this season. For just $48, you'll receive four tickets, four fountain drinks, and four Double R Ranch hot dogs. Call the Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads are on a four-game win streak heading into their final home stand of the regular season. The streak is their longest since their season-high five-game stretch from December 28 through January, and the team is now 15-4-2 in March over the last two seasons.

- Three Steelheads players are currently on active point streaks heading into this week. Steve McParland is on a five-game streak with eight points (4g, 4a), Will Merchant earns his first four-game streak of the season with five points (2g, 3a), and Robbie Payne is on a six-game streak with 10 points (4g, 6a).

- Goaltender Tomas Sholl has three shutouts this season, and all three have come in Rapid City. He now owns seven shutouts in his career, which is three away from Steve Silverthorn's record of 10 shutouts in the Steelheads ECHL era. He also sits first in the ECHL in save percentage (.931), second in GAA (2.19) and third in wins (24).

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 25 - Steve McParland

ASSISTS: 34 - A.J. White

POINTS: 55 - Steve McParland

PP GOALS: 9 - Reid Petryk

SH GOALS: 2 - Steve McParland/Kyle Schempp

GW GOALS: 5 - Brad McClure/Reid Petryk

PIMS: 279 - Kale Kessy

PLUS/MINUS: +31 - Keegan Kanzig

SHOTS: 234 - Steve McParland

WINS: 24 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.19 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .931 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. x-Steelheads 39-22-3-2, 83 pts

2. x-Tulsa 38-21-4-2, 82 pts

3. x-Utah 34-23-4-4, 76 pts

4. Kansas City 32-28-3-2, 69 pts

5. Rapid City 27-32-5-3, 62 pts

6. Wichita 24-30-8-3, 59 pts

7. Allen 24-38-4-2, 54 pts

(x - clinched playoffs)

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2018-19 regular season are broadcast on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" as well as Cable One and ECHL.TV. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Cable One Ch. 72 and ECHL TV.

Tune in every Tuesday-Thursday from 6:00-7:00 p.m. to the Bud Light Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show, featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Mar. 27 at 7:10 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush. Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.