Peterson, Gosselin Recalled

Cincinnati, OH - The Rochester Americans, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Cincinnati Cyclones have recalled forward Judd Peterson and defenseman Kurt Gosselin.

This will be the second call up of the season for Peterson, who has appeared in 48 games for the Cyclones this season, accounting for 11 goals and 17 assists, along with 31 minutes in penalties. He recorded a goal and an assist in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Indy Fuel, and has multi-point efforts on seven occasions this season. He has also appeared in a pair of games for the Americans this season, registering and assist.

Hailing from Duluth, MN, Peterson is in his first full pro season, after appearing in a pair of games for the Americans in 2017-18. Drafted by the Buffalo Sabres, the National Hockey League (NHL) affiliate of the Cyclones in 2012, Peterson enjoyed a successful collegiate career at St. Cloud State University, accounting for 65 points (37g, 28a) in 151 career games. He helped the Huskies to an NCHC League championship in 2015-16, and a Regular Season Championship in 2017-18.

Signed by the Cyclones on March 13, Gosselin has five goals and a pair of assists in his first seven games as a pro. He netted his first pro goal, the game-winner, in his first pro game in a 5-4 win over the Ft. Wayne Komets on the March 13, and scored a pair of goals in a 4-1 win over the Wheeling Nailers last Wednesday.

A native of Brighton, MI, Gosselin just completed a successful collegiate career at the University of Alabama-Huntsville. While with the Chargers, Gosselin appeared in118 career games, accounting for 20 goals and 38 assist, along with 173 minutes in penalties across four seasons.

