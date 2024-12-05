Thunder Acquire Forward Sam Ruffin from Indy
December 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has acquired forward Sam Ruffin from the Indy Fuel in exchange for Future Considerations.
Ruffin, 26, has played ten games this season with the ECHL's Indy Fuel. In 36 total regular-season games with the Fuel, the Westfield, Indiana native has totaled two goals and eight assists for ten points.
Prior to beginning his professional career, the right-shooting forward played four years of collegiate hockey at NCAA (D3) Adrian College where he helped lead the Bulldogs to three NCHA Championships and an NCAA Championship in 2021-22.
During the NCAA Championship run, Ruffin was named NCAA Tournament MVP. In a total of 103 games with Adrian College, Ruffin recorded 50 goals and 86 assists for 136 points and was named to the NCHA All-Conference Team and AHCA Second Team All-American in two of the four years.
