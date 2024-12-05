Bison Claim Andrei Bakanov

December 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the team has claimed forward Andrei Bakanov off waivers.

Bakanov, 22, skated in 15 games this season with the Worcester Railers collecting three points (two goals, one assist).

The Moscow, Russia native potted 24 points (12 goals and 12 assists) and 34 penalty minutes in 62 games with the Railers last season. Bakanov has appeared in 112 career ECHL games, all with the Railers, scoring 38 points (18 goals and 20 assists).

The 6-foot-3, 214-pound forward has also competed in 18 AHL games and 56 KHL games in his career.

