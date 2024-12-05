Bison Claim Andrei Bakanov
Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, announced today the team has claimed forward Andrei Bakanov off waivers.
Bakanov, 22, skated in 15 games this season with the Worcester Railers collecting three points (two goals, one assist).
The Moscow, Russia native potted 24 points (12 goals and 12 assists) and 34 penalty minutes in 62 games with the Railers last season. Bakanov has appeared in 112 career ECHL games, all with the Railers, scoring 38 points (18 goals and 20 assists).
The 6-foot-3, 214-pound forward has also competed in 18 AHL games and 56 KHL games in his career.
The Bison will hold the franchise's first Teddy Bear Toss on December 14 at 7p.m. at Grossinger Motors Arena. Following the Bison's first goal of the game, fans are encouraged to toss new or gently used stuffed animals to the ice that will be collected and donated to local charities. The first 1,000 fans in the arena will receive a Bison-themed Santa hat.
The Holiday Hat Trick is available now for $69. The pack features a ticket to the Teddy Bear Toss, Batman Night and Star Wars Night in January. Also included is a Violent Gentleman Winter Beanie Hat. Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.
