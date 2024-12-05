Tyson Feist Loaned to Orlando by Syracuse, Hudson Thornton Loaned to Orlando by Hershey, Solar Bears Acquire Kris Myllari from Everblades

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Thursday (Dec. 5) defenseman Tyson Feist has been loaned by the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL) to the Solar Bears. Additionally, the Hershey Bears of the AHL announced they have loaned defenseman Hudson Thornton to the Solar Bears. Also, the Orlando Solar Bears have acquired all-star defenseman Kris Myllari from the Florida Everblades in exchange for veteran forward Darik Angeli.

Feist, 23, has appeared in nine games for the Solar Bears this season and 40 games over three seasons, scoring 17 points (6g-11a). The Dawson Creek, British Columbia native has also skated in 45 AHL games over three seasons with the Chicago Wolves and the Syracuse Crunch, scoring eight points (1g-7a) and earning 51 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-3, 208-pound defenseman played in 65 games for the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League (Major Junior) during the 2021-22 season, scoring 39 points on 15 goals and 24 assists, with a plus-25 rating. In total, Feist appeared in 187 WHL games for Kelowna, Regina, and Spokane from 2017-2022.

Thornton, 21, has appeared in seven ECHL games this season with the South Carolina Stingrays. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native signed a one-year, AHL contract with the Hershey Bears this past April.

Prior to his professional career, Thornton played four seasons in the Western Hockey League for the Prince George Cougars. In 207 WHL games, the 5-foot-11, 192-pound rearguard tallied 196 points (56g-140a) and finished fourth in WHL scoring among defenseman during the 2023-24 season.

Myllari, 27, joins the Solar Bears from the Florida Everblades, where in 10 games, the Kanata, Ontario native tallied five points (1g-4a). Myllari (MY-larry) enjoyed career-highs in goals (11), assists (37), and points (48) while captaining the Allen Americans last season. In 285 ECHL games over five seasons with Utah, Kanas City, Allen, and Florida, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound defenseman recorded 120 points (31g-89a).

Prior to his professional career, Myllari attended Penn State University, playing in four seasons for the Nittany Lions from 2016-2020. In 149 games, Myllari racked up 62 points (19g-43a) and helped his team to two Big Ten Championships. During the 2016-17 season, Myllari was named to the Big Ten All-Rookie Team.

