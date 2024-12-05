Wichita Closes Homestand Tonight vs. Allen

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, concludes its eight-game homestand this evening at 7:05 p.m. with a meeting against heated rival, Allen at INTRUST Bank Arena.

This is the third meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Americans. All-time, Wichita is 57-92-14 against Allen and 29-43-8 at home against the Americans.

The two teams will play each other four of the next seven games. Wichita goes to Rapid City next week before closing the pre-Christmas schedule with a three-in-three against Allen.

The Thunder are coming off a 4-1 loss this past Sunday to Kansas City. Allen lost last night at home against Tahoe, 4-3.

Wichita dropped into fifth place in the Mountain Division with 21 points. Allen is in sixth place with 18 points.

The Thunder will be shorthanded tonight as Michal Stinil was suspended by the league for one game. He is tied for second in points (24), tied for ninth in goals (10), third in shots (82) and tied for 11th in plus/minus (+12).

Tonight is the final game of an eight-game homestand. Wichita has played the most home games in the league to this point in the season. The Thunder are 4-3 in the first seven games of this current stretch at INTRUST Bank Arena.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jay Dickman is tied for first with five power play goals...Joe Carroll has seven points in his last six games...Jeremie Bucheler is tied for 17th in scoring for blueliners (11)... Wichita is 3-1 in games decided in overtime...Wichita is 8-3-1 when scoring first...Wichita is 4-1-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 7-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 5-1-0 in games decided by three or more goals...

ALLEN NOTES - Mark Duarte has goals in three-straight games and six points in his last five...Anson Thornton is second in the league in saves (419) and sixth in minutes played (706)...Brayden Watts is tied for sixth in scoring with 21 points while Easton Brodzinksi is tied for eighth with 20 points..Kyle Crnkovic and Watts are tied for first with 10 power play points...

