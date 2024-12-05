Chau's Two-Goal Second Period Leads Everblades to 3-2 Win over Icemen
December 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - In a five-goal second period, Oliver Chau started and ended the action, scoring both the first and last goals to help the Florida Everblades secure a 3-2 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen in the first game of their three-game back-to-back series.
The opening frame was of equal effort between the in-state rivals in a scoreless first, unlike their recent matchup against the Komets where the Blades set the tone early. After 20 minutes, the contest saw its first intermission with the Icemen outshooting the Blades 11-9.
This changed just 32 seconds into the second period when Oliver Chau wrapped around Icemen goaltender Matt Vernon and found the five-hole to put the Blades on the right side of a lopsided scoreboard. However, the lead was short-lived as Jacksonville responded at the 5:24 mark with a rebounded goal that leveled the game at one.
Refusing to let momentum expire, the Blades regained the lead with a textbook triangle formation that ended with the puck deflecting off Jesse Lansdell and into the back of the net with Kyle Betts and Jordan Sambrook as helpers. Chris Grando responded in similar fashion to Chau's earlier goal, executing a wraparound behind Blades goaltender Cam Johnson before setting up Christopher Brown in the slot to tie the game at 2-2 just minutes later.
Nearing the final minutes of a jam-packed second period, Chau capped off the game the way he started it, scoring the fifth and final goal of both the period and the contest. Creating space in the crease and chipping in a pass from Kade Landry, who recorded the assist, was the formula for recording his second goal of the night.
The third period mirrored the first after a ping-pong second ended in a 3-2 victory in game one of three between the two teams. In contrast to the score, the Icemen outshot the Blades 29-28 with Vernon allowing three to slip past him. Meanwhile, Johnson, the ECHL's November Goalie of the Month, took the cake, allowing just two goals and securing the win for Florida.
The two teams are set to face off tomorrow night, Friday, December 6 for a 7 p.m. puck drop in Icemen territory before heading back to The Swamp for a third consecutive time after a five-game road series split between the Fort Wayne Komets and the Icemen.
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades celebrate a goal
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 5, 2024
- Thunder Holds off Allen with 4-2 Win - Wichita Thunder
- Americans Drop a 4-2 Game in Wichita - Allen Americans
- Chau's Two-Goal Second Period Leads Everblades to 3-2 Win over Icemen - Florida Everblades
- Solar Bears Acquire Rookie Forward Andrew Coxhead from Kansas City - Orlando Solar Bears
- Mavericks Acquire Defenseman Jimmy Mazza Via Trade with Orlando - Kansas City Mavericks
- Mavericks Acquire Defenseman Jimmy Mazza Via Trade with Orlando - Kansas City Mavericks
- Tyson Feist Loaned to Orlando by Syracuse, Hudson Thornton Loaned to Orlando by Hershey, Solar Bears Acquire Kris Myllari from Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Bison Claim Andrei Bakanov - Bloomington Bison
- ECHL Transactions - December 5 - ECHL
- Defenseman Hudson Thornton Recalled by Hershey Bears and Loaned to Orlando - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Acquire Forward Sam Ruffin from Indy Fuel - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Acquire Forward Sam Ruffin from Indy - Adirondack Thunder
- Jacob Ingham Assigned to the Swamp Rabbits Ahead of Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Wichita Closes Homestand Tonight vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Defenseman Matt Anderson Rejoins Fish for Remainder of 2024-25 Season - Toledo Walleye
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Wichita, 7:05 PM CST - Allen Americans
- 'Clones Drop Home Contest against the Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Lions Drop Opener of Three-Game Series against the Steelheads - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Sergei Murashov Named ECHL Rookie of the Month - Wheeling Nailers
- Americans Swept by Tahoe - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Fall 3-2 in Series Opener - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.