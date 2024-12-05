Chau's Two-Goal Second Period Leads Everblades to 3-2 Win over Icemen

JACKSONVILLE, FL - In a five-goal second period, Oliver Chau started and ended the action, scoring both the first and last goals to help the Florida Everblades secure a 3-2 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen in the first game of their three-game back-to-back series.

The opening frame was of equal effort between the in-state rivals in a scoreless first, unlike their recent matchup against the Komets where the Blades set the tone early. After 20 minutes, the contest saw its first intermission with the Icemen outshooting the Blades 11-9.

This changed just 32 seconds into the second period when Oliver Chau wrapped around Icemen goaltender Matt Vernon and found the five-hole to put the Blades on the right side of a lopsided scoreboard. However, the lead was short-lived as Jacksonville responded at the 5:24 mark with a rebounded goal that leveled the game at one.

Refusing to let momentum expire, the Blades regained the lead with a textbook triangle formation that ended with the puck deflecting off Jesse Lansdell and into the back of the net with Kyle Betts and Jordan Sambrook as helpers. Chris Grando responded in similar fashion to Chau's earlier goal, executing a wraparound behind Blades goaltender Cam Johnson before setting up Christopher Brown in the slot to tie the game at 2-2 just minutes later.

Nearing the final minutes of a jam-packed second period, Chau capped off the game the way he started it, scoring the fifth and final goal of both the period and the contest. Creating space in the crease and chipping in a pass from Kade Landry, who recorded the assist, was the formula for recording his second goal of the night.

The third period mirrored the first after a ping-pong second ended in a 3-2 victory in game one of three between the two teams. In contrast to the score, the Icemen outshot the Blades 29-28 with Vernon allowing three to slip past him. Meanwhile, Johnson, the ECHL's November Goalie of the Month, took the cake, allowing just two goals and securing the win for Florida.

The two teams are set to face off tomorrow night, Friday, December 6 for a 7 p.m. puck drop in Icemen territory before heading back to The Swamp for a third consecutive time after a five-game road series split between the Fort Wayne Komets and the Icemen.

