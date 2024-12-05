Grizzlies Fall 3-2 in Series Opener

December 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - Aaron Aragon and Cade Neilson each had 1 goal and 1 assist for the Utah Grizzlies but it wasn't enough as the Kansas City Mavericks held on for a 3-2 win in the series opener at Maverik Center.

Kansas City scored first as Nolan Sullivan got an unassisted goal 6:25 into the contest. The Mavericks are now 10-1-0-1 when scoring first. KC led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play.

Utah tied it up 6:32 into the second period as Cade Neilson scored his third of the year. Less than a minute later Cade Borchardt scored on a centering pass from Casey Carreau as the Mavericks retook the lead 7:16 in. The Mavericks extended their lead on a power play goal from Damien Giroux 13:34 in. Kansas City went 1 for 2 on the power play as they led 3-1 after 2 frames.

Utah's Aaron Aragon scored on a scramble play 7:25 into the third period with Neilson and Dilan Savenkov getting the assists. That cut the KC lead to 3-2, which they held on to as the Mavericks earned the one goal win.

KC goaltender Jack LaFontaine stopped 28 of 30 in the win as his record goes to 4-2-0-1 on the season. Utah's Adam Scheel saved 25 of 28 in the loss.

Cole Fonstad had 4 shots on goal in his Grizzlies debut. He was reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles earlier in the day. Andrew Nielsen had 1 assist and 1 shot on goal in his first game back in a Utah uniform as he was acquired in a trade with the Worcester Railers.

The series continues on Friday and Saturday nights with Healthcare Appreciation Weekend presented by U of U health. Face-off both evenings are at 7:10 pm. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Damien Giroux (KC) - 1 goal, 3 shots.

2. Jack LaFontaine (KC) - 28 of 30 saves.

3. Nolan Sullivan (KC) - 1 goal, +1, 2 shots.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.