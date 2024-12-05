Lions Drop Opener of Three-Game Series against the Steelheads

Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières fell 3-2 in overtime to the (Dallas Stars affiliate) Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday night. It was the first of three games between the two teams over four days.

The Steelheads dominated the shots on goal category in the first period (13-5), but it was the Lions who found the back of the net, not once, but twice. Trois Rivières' Anthony Beauregard opened the scoring with his 200th ECHL point. The Lions' Jakov Novak followed with his eighth goal of the season on the power play. All the while, Lions goalkeeper Hunter Jones was stellar, blocking all 13 shots directed his way.

Idaho once again outshot the Lions in the second period, this time by a 12-7 margin. The barrage finally paid dividends when a shot deflected off Trois-Rivières defenceman Jacob Paquette's skate to make the score 2-1, and that was followed by a Hank Crone goal to even the score at 2-2. The Lions' attempts to regain the lead late in the period were unsuccessful, and the two teams headed into the second intermission knotted at 2-2.

The Lions played their best hockey of the night in the third period, but remained unable to get the go-ahead goal, so the teams headed into overtime where Idaho's Ty Pelton-Byce secured the win for the Steelheads, scoring at the 1:24 mark.

The two teams return to action on Friday night at Colisée Vidéotron for the second game of the three-game series.

1st star: Ty Pelton-Byce, Idaho Steelheads

2nd star: Anthony Beauregard, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Connor MacEachern, Idaho Steelheads

