Jacob Ingham Assigned to the Swamp Rabbits Ahead of Weekend

December 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that goaltender Jacob Ingham has been assigned to the team by the Ontario Reign, the team's AHL affiliate, ahead of their "three-in-three" against the Orlando Solar Bears and Atlanta Gladiators.

Ingham comes back to the Upstate after his second call-up of the season on November 15th, earning an additional game in net for the Reign. The 6'5", 205-pound net-minder suffered a defeat on November 16th, and is 0-2-0 in a pair of games with the Reign this season. On contract with Ontario, Ingham is 6-6-1 in 14 appearances in the AHL lifetime, all with the Reign, along with a 3.34 GAA and .891 SV%.

He returns to the Swamp Rabbits having won back-to-back ECHL starts, pitching a 28-save shutout against the Atlanta Gladiators on November 9th, and making another 28 saves in the team's first "School Day Game" in six years with a 4-3 victory over the Savannah Ghost Pirates on November 13th. In four appearances with the Swamp Rabbits, Ingham is 2-1-0-0 with his clean sheet, a 2.10 GAA, and .943 SV%. All-time in his ECHL career, entirely spent with the Swamp Rabbits over five seasons, Ingham is 32-24-6 with five shutouts.

From Barrie, Ontario, Ingham earned 93 wins in 177 OHL games with the Kitchener Rangers and Mississauga Steelheads, garnering both Second-Team All-Star honors and the Dan Snyder Trophy as the OHL's Humanitarian of the Year in 2020. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2018 NHL Draft (6th Rd/#175).

The Swamp Rabbits now return home for part of a "three-in-three" series, beginning at home on December 6th and 7th against the Orlando Solar Bears and Atlanta Gladiators. Puck drop for both games at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is slated for 7:05 p.m. EST, and followed with a 3:00 p.m. EST weekend finale on Sunday, December 8th, at Gas South Arena in another rematch with Atlanta.

