Game Day Preview: Americans at Wichita, 7:05 PM CST

December 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans center Harrison Blaisdell (left) vs. the Wichita Thunder

Allen Americans center Harrison Blaisdell (left) vs. the Wichita Thunder

Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans (7-7-4-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Wichita Thunder (10-10-1-0) tonight at 7:05 PM CST at Intrust Bank Arena. Tonight is the final game of three-in-three this week. The Americans lost both games to Tahoe on home ice. Puck drop this evening is 7:05 PM CST

Americans drop series finale to Tahoe: The Allen Americans dropped the final game of the series with the Tahoe Knight Monsters on Wednesday night 4-3 at CUTX Event Center. Tahoe jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Americans responded with three unanswered goals. Mark Duarte (4), Easton Brodzinski (11), and James Hardie (2), all found the back of the net for Allen. Brodzinski is tied for third in the league with 11 goals and is one point behind Brayden Watts for the team-lead in points, with 20 (11 goals and 9 assists).

Power Play back on track: After getting blanked on the power play on Tuesday, the Americans answered with a power play goal on Wednesday night going 1-for-3 with the man advantage. Easton Brodzinski scored his team-leading fourth power play goal of the season.

Duarte Extends Goal Streak: Mark Duarte extended his goal streak to three games netting his 11th of the season on Wednesday night, He has six points in his last five games.

Three-in-three: The Americans are playing their third game in three days tonight in Wichita, and sixth game in their last nine days. The Americans have a winning road record this season at 5-3-0. Alen has a two-game road winning streak.

Anson Thornton goes back-to-back : Anson Thornton started both games against Tahoe this week. Thornton is sixth overall in the league in minutes played with 706. He's second in the league in saves with 462. He's second overall in the league in goals against with 43. In 12 starts for the Americans this season he has a record of 2-5-4.

Watts remains near the top: Americans top-line forward Brayden Watts ended his two-game pointless streak adding an assist on Wednesday in the Americans 4-3 loss to Tahoe. Watts assisted on Easton Brodzinski's power play goal for his 21st point of the season. He is tied for fourth overall in the ECHL in scoring

Comparing Allen and Wichita

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-4-4

Away: 5-3-0

Overall: 7-7-4

Last 10: 5-2-3

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (11) Easton Brodzinski

Assists: (13) Kyle Crnkovic

Points: (21) Brayden Watts

+/-: (6) Spencer Asuchak

PIM's: (22) Spencer Asuchak

Wichita Thunder:

Home: 8-6-1-0

Away: 2-4-0-0

Overall: 10-10-1-0

Last 10: 4-6-0-0

Wichita Thunder Leaders:

Goals: (10) Michal Stinil

Assists: (14) Peter Bates and Michal Stinil

Points: (24) Michal Stinil

+/-: (+14) Peter Bates

PIM's (23) Dillon Boucher

