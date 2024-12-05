Sergei Murashov Named ECHL Rookie of the Month

December 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release







WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that goaltender Sergei Murashov has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month for the month of November.

Murashov, 20, had a sensational month in the Wheeling crease, as he rattled off six consecutive victories, and posted at least a .900 save percentage in all seven of his starts. Sergei only allowed one goal in three of his wins, which included a 36-save effort against Central Division leading Toledo on Thanksgiving Eve. His busiest night between the pipes came on November 23rd, when he thwarted away 48 attempts in Fort Wayne. That was the first win for the Nailers when allowing 50 or more shots in over nine years. The Yaroslavl, Russia native's final numbers for November were a 6-1-0 record, a 2.12 goals against average, and a .935 save percentage.

2024-25 is Murashov's first season in North America, as he was chosen by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, then signed by the club this past summer. In addition to his 7-2-0 record with the Nailers, Sergei has also earned two wins with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The most recent of those triumphs came against two-time defending champion Hershey.

This is the ninth time that the Nailers have had a player win Howies Hockey Tape ECHL Rookie of the Month, and Sergei Murashov is the seventh Wheeling player to earn the honor. The last player to do so was Reid Gardiner, who was selected twice during the 2017-18 season. Other previous winners were Chris Barton, Sean Collins, Mike Condon (2), Nick Petersen, and Cody Wydo.

The Nailers will begin December with three games in three days this weekend. Friday night at 7:10, Wheeling will play host to Kalamazoo, and the concourse will be filled with holiday spirit with the annual Small Business Holiday Village. That game will also be a Frosty Friday with select $2 beers. On Sunday afternoon at 4:10, the Nailers will face Reading for the first ever Sensory Day game. The goal horn will not be utilized, music will be lowered, there will be no flashing lights, and there will be a quiet room. That game will also feature the traditional Sunday post game skate, and all Nailers players will be skating. The next Big-6 Promotional Game is Star Wars Night on January 11th. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

