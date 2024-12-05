Americans Swept by Tahoe

December 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (7-7-4-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, lost to the Tahoe Knight Monsters (10-6-1-1) on Wednesday night 4-3 in regulation at CUTX Event Center, in front of an announced crowd of 1,962.

Tahoe swept the two-game series, winning 4-3 in both contests with Tuesday's game ending in overtime. Allen's point streak was snapped at three games.

Forward Easton Brodzinski got things going for the Americans early on, with his team-leading 11th goal serving as the first of the game for Allen. Brodzinski also recorded an assist, giving him the most points for Allen tonight.

Allen's lone star of the game was forward Mark Duarte, who tied things up 2-2 midway through the second period. Duarte has now scored in three consecutive games, while amassing 5 points during the stretch.

Goaltender Anson Thornton started for the Americans on back-to-back nights, stopping 30 of 34 shots on Tuesday, and 33 of 37 shots on Wednesday. The 4-3 regulation loss was Thornton's 12th game of the season for Allen, as his goals-against average currently sits at 3.65 goals per game.

With the loss, the Americans dropped to 7-7-4-0, sitting in sixth place in the Mountain Division. Allen is three points behind Wichita, who the Americans will hit the road to face tomorrow night at 7:05 PM at the INTRUST Bank Arena.

Three Stars:

1. TAH - A. Robbins

2. TAH - S. Pinard

3. ALN - M. Duarte

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.