Solar Bears Acquire Rookie Forward Andrew Coxhead from Kansas City
December 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Thursday (Dec. 5) the Hockey Club has acquired forward Andrew Coxhead from the Kansas City Mavericks in exchange for defenseman Jimmy Mazza.
Coxhead, 24, has appeared in 14 games this season for the Mavericks, tallying three assists.
Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound forward played three seasons at Saint Mary's University from 2021-2024. In 69 USports games, the Bedford, Nova Scotia native put up 58 points (25g-33a). Coxhead also played five seasons of Major Junior Hockey in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League from 2016-2021. In 276 QMJHL games over five seasons with Rimouski and Quebec, Coxhead recorded 142 points (60g-82a).
