Defenseman Matt Anderson Rejoins Fish for Remainder of 2024-25 Season

December 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

(Toledo, OH) - Defenseman Matt Anderson will return to the Pond for his second season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the remainder of the 2024-25 ECHL season.

Anderson, a native of Shakopee, Minnesota, began the season on an AHL contract with the Toronto Marlies, but did not appear in a game. Anderson split last season between the Walleye and the Marlies. Anderson accumulated 34 points (13G, 21A) and 26 penalty minutes over 68 games with Toledo. The blue-liner tallied three assists and skated at +3 in three AHL games with Toronto.

Anderson now begins his fourth ECHL campaign, his second with the Walleye after two seasons with South Carolina. He has tallied 64 points (20G, 44A) and 34 PIMS in 130 ECHL games. Anderson's stint with Toronto last season is his only AHL action. The defenseman skated five seasons at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, scoring 28 points (3G, 25A) and 87 penalty minutes in 181 collegiate games.

