ECHL Transactions - December 5

December 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 5, 2024:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Kalamazoo:

Noah Dorey, D (from Bloomington)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

delete Keanan Stewart, F traded to Iowa

Allen:

add JC Brassard, F signed contact 12/4

delete Ayodele Adeniye, D placed on reserve

delete Harrison Blaisdell, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Dakota Seaman, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Bloomington:

add Thomas Stewart, D activated from reserve

delete Jackson Stewart, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

add Jacob Ingham, G assigned by Ontario

add Quinn Olson, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Zach White, F placed on reserve

delete Ben Freeman, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Carter Savoie, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Max Coyle, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Florida:

add Adrien Bisson, D activated from reserve

add Kris Myllari, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Anton Malmstrom, D placed on reserve

delete Kris Myllari, D traded to Orlando

delete Darik Angeli, F traded to Utah

Fort Wayne:

add Tyler Inamoto, D activated from reserve

delete Jack Dugan, F placed on reserve

Indy:

add Sam Ruffin, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Sam Ruffin, F traded to Adirondack

Iowa:

add Lincoln Erne, D activated from reserve

delete Aidan Litke, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Jake Durflinger, F rights traded to Adirondack

Jacksonville:

add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve

delete Olivier Nadeau, F recalled to Rochester by Buffalo

Kansas City:

delete Andrew Coxhead, F traded to Orlando

Orlando:

add Hudson Thornton, D assigned to Orlando by Hershey

add Tyson Feist, D assigned by Syracuse (a.m.)

add Michael Simpson, G activated from reserve

delete C.J. McGee, D placed on reserve

delete Cory Dennis, D placed on reserve

delete Ryan Fanti, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Ben Carroll, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Darik Angeli, F traded to Florida

delete Jimmy Mazza, D traded to Kansas City

Savannah:

add Brandon Saigeon, F acquired from Indy 12/2

delete Andre Anania, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

delete Hudson Thornton, D recalled by Hershey

Tulsa:

delete Talyn Boyko, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers

Utah:

add Dilan Savenkov, D signed contract 11/29

Wheeling:

add Sergei Murashov, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre by Pittsburgh

delete Luke Richardson, G placed on reserve

Wichita:

add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve

add Joe Carroll, F activated from reserve

add Declan Smith, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Nico Somerville, D placed on reserve

delete Austin Heidemann, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

delete Henrik Tikkanen, G recalled by Bridgeport

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.