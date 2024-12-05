ECHL Transactions - December 5
December 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, December 5, 2024:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Kalamazoo:
Noah Dorey, D (from Bloomington)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
delete Keanan Stewart, F traded to Iowa
Allen:
add JC Brassard, F signed contact 12/4
delete Ayodele Adeniye, D placed on reserve
delete Harrison Blaisdell, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Dakota Seaman, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Bloomington:
add Thomas Stewart, D activated from reserve
delete Jackson Stewart, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
add Jacob Ingham, G assigned by Ontario
add Quinn Olson, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Zach White, F placed on reserve
delete Ben Freeman, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Carter Savoie, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
delete Max Coyle, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Florida:
add Adrien Bisson, D activated from reserve
add Kris Myllari, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Anton Malmstrom, D placed on reserve
delete Kris Myllari, D traded to Orlando
delete Darik Angeli, F traded to Utah
Fort Wayne:
add Tyler Inamoto, D activated from reserve
delete Jack Dugan, F placed on reserve
Indy:
add Sam Ruffin, F activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Sam Ruffin, F traded to Adirondack
Iowa:
add Lincoln Erne, D activated from reserve
delete Aidan Litke, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Jake Durflinger, F rights traded to Adirondack
Jacksonville:
add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve
delete Olivier Nadeau, F recalled to Rochester by Buffalo
Kansas City:
delete Andrew Coxhead, F traded to Orlando
Orlando:
add Hudson Thornton, D assigned to Orlando by Hershey
add Tyson Feist, D assigned by Syracuse (a.m.)
add Michael Simpson, G activated from reserve
delete C.J. McGee, D placed on reserve
delete Cory Dennis, D placed on reserve
delete Ryan Fanti, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Ben Carroll, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Darik Angeli, F traded to Florida
delete Jimmy Mazza, D traded to Kansas City
Savannah:
add Brandon Saigeon, F acquired from Indy 12/2
delete Andre Anania, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
delete Hudson Thornton, D recalled by Hershey
Tulsa:
delete Talyn Boyko, G recalled to Hartford by NY Rangers
Utah:
add Dilan Savenkov, D signed contract 11/29
Wheeling:
add Sergei Murashov, G assigned from Wilkes-Barre by Pittsburgh
delete Luke Richardson, G placed on reserve
Wichita:
add Nolan Kneen, D activated from reserve
add Joe Carroll, F activated from reserve
add Declan Smith, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Nico Somerville, D placed on reserve
delete Austin Heidemann, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
delete Henrik Tikkanen, G recalled by Bridgeport
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 5, 2024
- Mavericks Acquire Defenseman Jimmy Mazza Via Trade with Orlando - Kansas City Mavericks
- Tyson Feist Loaned to Orlando by Syracuse, Hudson Thornton Loaned to Orlando by Hershey, Solar Bears Acquire Kris Myllari from Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Bison Claim Andrei Bakanov - Bloomington Bison
- ECHL Transactions - December 5 - ECHL
- Defenseman Hudson Thornton Recalled by Hershey Bears and Loaned to Orlando - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Acquire Forward Sam Ruffin from Indy Fuel - Adirondack Thunder
- Thunder Acquire Forward Sam Ruffin from Indy - Adirondack Thunder
- Jacob Ingham Assigned to the Swamp Rabbits Ahead of Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Wichita Closes Homestand Tonight vs. Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Defenseman Matt Anderson Rejoins Fish for Remainder of 2024-25 Season - Toledo Walleye
- Game Day Preview: Americans at Wichita, 7:05 PM CST - Allen Americans
- 'Clones Drop Home Contest against the Komets - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Lions Drop Opener of Three-Game Series against the Steelheads - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Sergei Murashov Named ECHL Rookie of the Month - Wheeling Nailers
- Americans Swept by Tahoe - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Fall 3-2 in Series Opener - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.