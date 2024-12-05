Defenseman Hudson Thornton Recalled by Hershey Bears and Loaned to Orlando
December 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman Hudson Thornton has been recalled by Hershey and loaned to Orlando (ECHL).
Thronton, 21, is in his first season of professional hockey. He skated in seven games for South Carolina this season. He played for the Western Hockey League's Prince George Cougars last season and recorded 74 points (18 goals, 56 assists) in 68 games while serving as the club's captain.
