'Clones Drop Home Contest against the Komets

December 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







Cincinnati, Ohio - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Fort Wayne Komets by a final score of 2-1 on Wednesday night. The midweek matchup served as the lone home contest against Fort Wayne this season, with the remaining five games all being played in Indiana.

Highlighting the game was a 22-save performance from Fort Wayne goaltender Connor Ungar. Despite a persistent Cincinnati attack, the 22-year old netminder lifted the Komets over the Cyclones to pick up his fifth win of the season.

The Komets came out and got the opening goal of the game just 39 seconds into regulation. A shot fresh off the faceoff from Jack Dugan gave Fort Wayne a 1-0 lead in the first minute of play.

Cincinnati responded immediately, equalizing less than four minutes later. At the 4:10 mark of the first period, a driving play from Mathieu Gosselin led to a loose puck in the crease. Whilst in the blue paint, Ty Voit found the loose puck and lifted it over Ungar and into the back of the net.

With his goal, Voit recorded his second goal of the 2024-25 season to tie the score at 1-1 at Heritage Bank Center.

Heading into the intermission, the Cyclones led the shots on goal with a 13-9 advantage over the visiting Komets. Coming into the middle frame, Cincinnati had their foot on the gas pedal including a few breakaway chances that nearly led to goals.

On a counter attack, Fort Wayne's Noah Ganske entered the offensive zone on the right side of the Cincinnati area. A quick cross-ice pass found the blade of Ethan Keppen, who fired it low blocker side to give the Komets a 2-1 lead at the 7:42 mark of the second period. Keppen's seventh goal of the season would serve as the game-winning goal.

In the third period, Cincinnati fought hard to find the tying goal. A chance in the late stages saw a redirected shot that was tipped by Justin Vaive ring off the inside of the post. Despite their best efforts, the Komets held on to steal two points on the road.

With the loss, the Cyclones fall to 2-11-3-0 in the 2024-25 regular season.

Cincinnati returns to action on Friday night with a road contest against the Fort Wayne Komets. The 'Clones will travel to Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for their fourth matchup against the Komets, and their third on enemy ice. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information to stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.