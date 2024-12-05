Thunder Holds off Allen with 4-2 Win

December 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder gather following a goal

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder gather following a goal(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed its eight-game homestand on Thursday night, beating rival Allen, 4-2, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

The Thunder dominated through the first 40 minutes and got a late goal from Jay Dickman to close out the victory.

Mitchell Russell, Peter Bates and Dickman each finished with a goal and an assist. Kobe Walker had two helpers. Aaron Dell earned his fifth win of the season, stopping 21 shots.

Hudson Wilson broke the ice early in the second period. He intercepted a pass in his own zone, raced the other way and beat Dell to make it 1-0.

Russell answered midway through the second to tie the game. As he came into the Americans end, he stopped at the hashmark, change directions and went back to the blueline. Russell fired a shot from just inside the line that somehow got past Anson Thornton for his second of the year.

At 11:40, Nolan Burke connected to make it 2-1. Nolan Kneen kept the puck in the zone and found Dickman in the right corner. He fed a pass to Burke in the slot, found his own rebound and slid a shot under Thornton's leg for his fourth of the year.

In the third, Mark Duarte connected just 54 seconds into the frame and tied it at three. He got behind a Thunder defender near the crease and slid a shot through Dell.

Wichita answered quickly, scoring less than a minute later to re-take the lead. Bates drove to the net, took a pass from Walker and beat Thornton from in-close with a one-timer to make it 3-2.

Thornton was lifted with just over two minutes to go, but Dickman sealed it with his 10th of the season.

Dickman has five points in his last three games. Bates has points in three-straight and goals in back-to-back outings. Russell tallied his first multi-point game of the year.

Wichita had the only power play in the contest, going 0-for-1.

The Thunder are off until December 12 to begin a five-game road trip starting in the Black Hills against Rapid City.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.