Americans Drop a 4-2 Game in Wichita
December 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Wichita, Kansas - The Allen Americans (7-8-4-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, dropped the final game of a back-to-back-to-back 4-2 to the Wichita Thunder (11-10-1-0) on Thursday night in Kansas.
After a scoreless opening period, both teams got things going in the second frame. Hudson Wilson opened the scoring with his first goal of the season and first professional goal. It was unassisted. The Thunder scored a pair of goals 55 seconds apart. First, Mitchell Russell fired a shot from the outside that beat Anson Thornton for his second goal of the season at the 10:45 mark. Then Nolan Burke scored his fourth of the year on a rebound in front of the Allen net to make it a 2-1 Wichita lead. That's how the period ended with Wichita leading in the shots on goal category 35-16.
The Americans would tie the game early in the third period as Mark Duarte extended his goal streak to four games with his fifth goal of the season at 57 seconds of the third period. Unfortunately, Wichita would answer quickly as Peter Bates walked to the front of the Allen net and tipped one past Anson Thornton for his fourth of the season to put the Thunder back on top. Wichita added an empty-net goal late to extend their lead to 4-2. That would be the final score as the Americans losing streak is at three games.
The Americans have a rare weekend off and return to action next weekend with games in Indy and Fort Wayne. The Americans return home on December 18th to face the Wichita Thunder.
Three Stars:
1. WIC - N. Burke
2. WIC - M. Russell
3. ALN - H. Wilson
Allen Americans fight for the puck against the Wichita Thunder
(Ed Bailey)
